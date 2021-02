Minecraft Dungeons slaví deset milionů hráčů

The Dungeons community has hit ten million players and spent a whacking 6660 YEARS fighting minions of the Arch-Illager! Since we can’t bake a cake big enough, we’re celebrating your support by adding a free pet and cape on Feb 24! Learn more now: ↣ https://t.co/8sbwIj7dfR ↢ https://t.co/0uPFHGdusl