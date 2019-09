Mario Kart Tour hlásí návrat Mega Mushroom

VIDEO: Mega Mushroom increases your kart's size for a set amount of time and gives you a small speed boost. Plus, you can bump into your opponents to make them crash! Be careful�if you're attacked while giant, you'll return to normal size. #MarioKartTour ht Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Mega Mushroom increases your kart's size for a set amount of time and gives you a small speed boost. Plus, you can bump into your opponents to make them crash! Be careful—if you're attacked while giant, you'll return to normal size. #MarioKartTour https://t.co/fPRJMAQ20z