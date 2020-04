The second Ashes of Outland balance patch is planned for early next week. Looking to make changes to Battlefiend, Altruis, Glaivebound Adept, Kael'Thas, Bad Luck Albatross, Frenzied Felwing, Open the Waygate, Bloodbloom, and Sac Pact. Details will come later on official channels. https://t.co/w3cQhXgQoC