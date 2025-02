Ostuda trpaslíka. Hokejisté po prohře napadli soupeře, ti skončili v nemocnici

Disgusting sucker punch from Turkmenistan forward 🇹🇲Arslan Geldimyradov on a Hong Kong player after the final buzzer. 😬👊



Hong Kong 🇭🇰 won the game 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals at the 2025 Asian Winter Games.



Geldimyradov finishes with 48 PIM in 3 games. pic.twitter.com/8XMp5szIeR