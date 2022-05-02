Tečku za základní části NHL udělala výhra Winnipegu nad Seattlem

03:47 M. Barron (Harkins)
44:49 Wheeler (Stastny)
47:16 Toninato (Harkins, M. Barron)
49:05 Connor
25:55 Wennberg (McCann, Beniers)
32:24 Sprong (Pouliot, Cholowski)
33:19 Sheahan (Wennberg, Donskoi)
Comrie (Hellebuyck) – DeMelo, Morrissey, Pionk, Samberg, Schmidt, Dillon – Harkins, Dubois, Connor – Wheeler, Stastny, Ehlers – Appleton, Lowry, Sanford – J. Svečnikov, Toninato, M. Barron.
Driedger (Grubauer) – Ad. Larsson, Oleksiak, Borgen, Soucy, Pouliot, Cholowski – Kuhlman, Gourde, McCann – Beniers, Donato, Lind – Wennberg, V. Rask, Donskoi – Geekie, Sheahan, Sprong.
Rozhodčí: Skilliter, Schrader – Barton, Johnson
Konečné tabulky
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|p-Florida
|82
|58
|6
|18
|340:246
|122
|2.
|x-Toronto
|82
|54
|7
|21
|315:253
|115
|3.
|x-Tampa Bay
|82
|51
|8
|23
|287:233
|110
|4.
|x-Boston
|82
|51
|5
|26
|255:220
|107
|5.
|Buffalo
|82
|32
|11
|39
|232:290
|75
|6.
|Detroit
|82
|32
|10
|40
|230:312
|74
|7.
|Ottawa
|82
|33
|7
|42
|227:266
|73
|8.
|Montreal
|82
|22
|11
|49
|221:319
|55
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|y-Carolina
|82
|54
|8
|20
|278:202
|116
|2.
|x-NY Rangers
|82
|52
|6
|24
|254:207
|110
|3.
|x-Pittsburgh
|82
|46
|11
|25
|272:229
|103
|4.
|x-Washington
|82
|44
|12
|26
|275:245
|100
|5.
|NY Islanders
|82
|37
|10
|35
|231:237
|84
|6.
|Columbus
|82
|37
|7
|38
|262:300
|81
|7.
|New Jersey
|82
|27
|9
|46
|248:307
|63
|8.
|Philadelphia
|82
|25
|11
|46
|211:298
|61
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|z-Colorado
|82
|56
|7
|19
|312:234
|119
|2.
|x-Minnesota
|82
|53
|7
|22
|310:253
|113
|3.
|x-St. Louis
|82
|49
|11
|22
|311:242
|109
|4.
|x-Dallas
|82
|46
|6
|30
|238:246
|98
|5.
|x-Nashville
|82
|45
|7
|30
|266:252
|97
|6.
|Winnipeg
|82
|39
|11
|32
|252:257
|89
|7.
|Chicago
|82
|28
|12
|42
|219:291
|68
|8.
|Arizona
|82
|25
|7
|50
|207:313
|57
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|y-Calgary
|82
|50
|11
|21
|293:208
|111
|2.
|x-Edmonton
|82
|49
|6
|27
|290:252
|104
|3.
|x-Los Angeles
|82
|44
|11
|27
|239:236
|99
|4.
|Vegas
|82
|43
|8
|31
|266:248
|94
|5.
|Vancouver
|82
|40
|12
|30
|249:236
|92
|6.
|San Jose
|82
|32
|13
|37
|214:264
|77
|7.
|Anaheim
|82
|31
|14
|37
|232:271
|76
|8.
|Seattle
|82
|27
|6
|49
|216:285
|60