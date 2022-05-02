Pondělí 2. května 2022, svátek má Zikmund
Tečku za základní části NHL udělala výhra Winnipegu nad Seattlem

  6:45
Maraton základní části zámořské NHL je u konce. V posledním duelu udolali hokejisté Winnipegu tým Seattlu 4:3.

Fotogalerie3

Brankář Winnipegu Eric Comrie (vlevo) zasahuje proti šanci Ryana Donata ze Seattlu. | foto: AP

NHL
1. 5. 2022 20:00
Winnipeg Jets Winnipeg Jets : Seattle Kraken Seattle Kraken 4:3 (1:0, 0:3, 3:0)
Góly:
03:47 M. Barron (Harkins)
44:49 Wheeler (Stastny)
47:16 Toninato (Harkins, M. Barron)
49:05 Connor
Góly:
25:55 Wennberg (McCann, Beniers)
32:24 Sprong (Pouliot, Cholowski)
33:19 Sheahan (Wennberg, Donskoi)
Sestavy:
Comrie (Hellebuyck) – DeMelo, Morrissey, Pionk, Samberg, Schmidt, Dillon – Harkins, Dubois, Connor – Wheeler, Stastny, Ehlers – Appleton, Lowry, Sanford – J. Svečnikov, Toninato, M. Barron.
Sestavy:
Driedger (Grubauer) – Ad. Larsson, Oleksiak, Borgen, Soucy, Pouliot, Cholowski – Kuhlman, Gourde, McCann – Beniers, Donato, Lind – Wennberg, V. Rask, Donskoi – Geekie, Sheahan, Sprong.

Rozhodčí: Skilliter, Schrader – Barton, Johnson

Konečné tabulky

KLUBZVRPSB
1.p-Florida8258618340:246122
2.x-Toronto8254721315:253115
3.x-Tampa Bay8251823287:233110
4.x-Boston8251526255:220107
5.Buffalo82321139232:29075
6.Detroit82321040230:31274
7.Ottawa8233742227:26673
8.Montreal82221149221:31955
KLUBZVRPSB
1.y-Carolina8254820278:202116
2.x-NY Rangers8252624254:207110
3.x-Pittsburgh82461125272:229103
4.x-Washington82441226275:245100
5.NY Islanders82371035231:23784
6.Columbus8237738262:30081
7.New Jersey8227946248:30763
8.Philadelphia82251146211:29861
KLUBZVRPSB
1.z-Colorado8256719312:234119
2.x-Minnesota8253722310:253113
3.x-St. Louis82491122311:242109
4.x-Dallas8246630238:24698
5.x-Nashville8245730266:25297
6.Winnipeg82391132252:25789
7.Chicago82281242219:29168
8.Arizona8225750207:31357
KLUBZVRPSB
1.y-Calgary82501121293:208111
2.x-Edmonton8249627290:252104
3.x-Los Angeles82441127239:23699
4.Vegas8243831266:24894
5.Vancouver82401230249:23692
6.San Jose82321337214:26477
7.Anaheim82311437232:27176
8.Seattle8227649216:28560
Autor:

Mistrovství světa v hokeji 2022

MS 2022 se uskuteční od 13. do 29. května ve Finsku. Kvůli válečné agresi na Ukrajině se turnaje nezúčastní reprezentace Ruska ani Běloruska, které nahradí Francie a Rakousko. Zlato z MS 2021 bude obhajovat Kanada.

Online reportáže:

