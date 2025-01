Zemřel bývalý hokejista, kouč i manažer MacNeil. Čtyřikrát slavil Stanley Cup

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of long-time Flames executive and former head coach Al MacNeil.



Al passed away at the age of 89 years, on Jan. 5, 2025, surrounded by his family in Calgary: https://t.co/4KV9YBjYwA



You will be so missed, Chopper. Rest in peace ❤️ https://t.co/8JVVh6PS1B