Přehlížený pracant hvězdou. Pokořil gólový milník, McDavid žasl: Neskutečné!

Zach Hyman was drafted 123rd overall in 2010. Excluding undrafted players, here's every player drafted 123rd or later to score 50+ goals in a season:



— Zach Hyman (2023-24)

— Peter Bondra (x2)

— Luc Robitaille (x3)

— Theo Fleury (1990-91)

— Håkan Loob (1987-88) https://t.co/1le5uRAvjm