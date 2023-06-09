Florida urvala první finálovou výhru, prodloužení rozhodl Verhaeghe

Připravujeme podrobnosti.
Finále Stanley Cupu 2023 - 3. zápas
Florida - Vegas 3:2PP (stav série 1:2).
04:08 Montour (Tkachuk, E. Staal)
57:47 Tkachuk (Verhaeghe, Ekblad)
64:27 Verhaeghe (Bennett, Forsling)
16:03 Stone (Marchessault, Theodore)
34:59 Marchessault (Eichel, Stone)
Bobrovskij (Lyon) – Ekblad (A), Forsling, Montour, M. Staal, Gudas, Mahura – Duclair, Barkov (C), Verhaeghe – Tkachuk (A), Bennett, Cousins – Reinhart, Lundell, Lomberg – Dalpe, E. Staal, White.
Hill (Quick) – Pietrangelo (A), Martinez, Theodore, McNabb, Whitecloud, Hague – Marchessault, Eichel, Barbašev – Stone (C), Stephenson, Howden – Amadio, Karlsson, R. Smith (A) – Kolesar, N. Roy, Carrier.
Rozhodčí: O ́Rourke, Sutherland – Murray, Barton
