NHL

Florida urvala první finálovou výhru, prodloužení rozhodl Verhaeghe

Po úvodních dvou výhrách Vegas se hokejisté Floridy poprvé radovali ve finále Stanley Cupu. Ve třetím pokračování rozhodující série play off NHL uspěli 3:2 po prodloužení, když vítěznou branku vstřelil v 65. minutě útočník Carter Verhaeghe. Snížení na 1:2 na zápasy slavil také navrátilec do sestavy Radko Gudas.

Hokejisté Florida Panthers slaví gól Matthewa Tkachuka. | foto: AP

Finále Stanley Cupu 2023 - 3. zápas

Florida - Vegas 3:2PP (stav série 1:2).

Play-off NHL
Finále 9. 6. 2023 2:00
Florida Panthers Florida Panthers : Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Golden Knights 3:2P (1:1, 0:1, 1:0 - 1:0)
Góly:
04:08 Montour (Tkachuk, E. Staal)
57:47 Tkachuk (Verhaeghe, Ekblad)
64:27 Verhaeghe (Bennett, Forsling)
Góly:
16:03 Stone (Marchessault, Theodore)
34:59 Marchessault (Eichel, Stone)
Sestavy:
Bobrovskij (Lyon) – Ekblad (A), Forsling, Montour, M. Staal, Gudas, Mahura – Duclair, Barkov (C), Verhaeghe – Tkachuk (A), Bennett, Cousins – Reinhart, Lundell, Lomberg – Dalpe, E. Staal, White.
Sestavy:
Hill (Quick) – Pietrangelo (A), Martinez, Theodore, McNabb, Whitecloud, Hague – Marchessault, Eichel, Barbašev – Stone (C), Stephenson, Howden – Amadio, Karlsson, R. Smith (A) – Kolesar, N. Roy, Carrier.

Rozhodčí: O ́Rourke, Sutherland – Murray, Barton

Stav série: 1:2

Mistrovství světa v hokeji 2024

Hokejové MS 2024 se uskuteční od 10. do 26. května v Praze a Ostravě. Český tým se představí v pražské základní skupině, kde ho čekají Kanada, Finsko, Švýcarsko, Dánsko, Norsko, Rakousko a Velká Británie.

