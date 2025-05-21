Florida uspěla na ledě Caroliny, Nosek asistoval u dvou gólů

Připravujeme podrobnosti.
19:44 Sebastian Aho (Jarvis, Svečnikov)
56:19 Blake (Jarvis, Gostisbehere)
08:30 Verhaeghe (Barkov, M. Tkachuk)
12:29 Ekblad (Rodrigues)
23:33 Greer (Mikkola, Nosek)
46:08 Bennett (Rodrigues, Verhaeghe)
54:55 Luostarinen (Nosek, Forsling)
Andersen (Kočetkov) – Slavin (A), Burns, Orlov, S. Walker, Gostisbehere, Morrow – Svečnikov, Sebastian Aho (A), Jarvis – Hall, Roslovic, Stankoven – Martinook, Staal (C), W. Carrier – Robinson, Kotkaniemi, Blake.
Bobrovskij (Vaněček) – Forsling, Ekblad (A), Mikkola, S. Jones, Schmidt, Kulikov – Rodrigues, Barkov (C), Reinhart – Bennett, Verhaeghe, M. Tkachuk (A) – Luostarinen, Lundell, Marchand – Greer, Nosek, Gadjovich.
Rozhodčí: Furlatt, Sutherland – Murray, MacPherson
Stav série: 0:1