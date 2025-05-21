Premium

Florida uspěla na ledě Caroliny, Nosek asistoval u dvou gólů

Martin Korbáš
Aktualizujeme   7:11
Po triumfu v sedmém zápase proti Torontu se hokejisté Floridy v play off NHL udrželi na vítězné vlně i v zahajovací partii finále Východní konference. Na ledě Caroliny obhájci Stanley Cupu uspěli 5:2 i díky dvěma asistencím českého centra Tomáše Noska.

Tomáš Nosek (vlevo) slaví se spoluhráči Sergejem Bobrovským a Aaronem Ekbladem. | foto: AP

Připravujeme podrobnosti.

NHL
Finále V. konference 21. 5. 2025 2:00
Carolina Hurricanes Carolina Hurricanes : Florida Panthers Florida Panthers 2:5 (1:2, 0:1, 1:2)
Góly:
19:44 Sebastian Aho (Jarvis, Svečnikov)
56:19 Blake (Jarvis, Gostisbehere)
Góly:
08:30 Verhaeghe (Barkov, M. Tkachuk)
12:29 Ekblad (Rodrigues)
23:33 Greer (Mikkola, Nosek)
46:08 Bennett (Rodrigues, Verhaeghe)
54:55 Luostarinen (Nosek, Forsling)
Sestavy:
Andersen (Kočetkov) – Slavin (A), Burns, Orlov, S. Walker, Gostisbehere, Morrow – Svečnikov, Sebastian Aho (A), Jarvis – Hall, Roslovic, Stankoven – Martinook, Staal (C), W. Carrier – Robinson, Kotkaniemi, Blake.
Sestavy:
Bobrovskij (Vaněček) – Forsling, Ekblad (A), Mikkola, S. Jones, Schmidt, Kulikov – Rodrigues, Barkov (C), Reinhart – Bennett, Verhaeghe, M. Tkachuk (A) – Luostarinen, Lundell, Marchand – Greer, Nosek, Gadjovich.

Rozhodčí: Furlatt, Sutherland – Murray, MacPherson

Stav série: 0:1

Mistrovství světa v hokeji 2025

Hokejové MS 2025 se koná od 9. do 25. května ve švédském Stockholmu a dánském Herningu. Každé město hostí jednu osmičlennou základní skupinu a po dvou čtvrtfinálových zápasech. Závěrečné boje o medaile se odehrají ve Stockholmu.

