Hertl bodoval za Vegas, Vaněček vychytal San Jose bod ve Winnipegu

10:30 Moore (Byfield, Spence)
40:42 Moore (Foegele, Kuemper)
48:30 Foegele (Byfield)
55:28 Edmundson (Kempe, Byfield)
57:41 Fiala (Kempe, Byfield)
30:26 McNabb (Hertl, Korczak)
36:39 Stone (Hanifin, Howden)
Kuemper (Rittich) – M. Anderson, Gavrikov, Edmundson, Moverare, Doughty (A), Spence, Clarke – Turcotte, Kopitar (C), Kempe – Foegele, Danault (A), Moore – Fiala, Byfield, Laferriere – Jeannot, Lewis.
Samsonov (Hill) – Hague, Pietrangelo (A), Hanifin, Whitecloud, McNabb, Korczak – Barbašev, Eichel (A), Olofsson – Dorofejev, Hertl, Lavoie – Saad, Howden, Stone (C) – Pearson, N. Roy, Kolesar.
Rozhodčí: Brenk, McIsaac – Mahon, Gawryletz
Počet diváků: 18 145
59:34 Morrissey
61:32 Scheifele (Ehlers, Connor)
15:07 Eklund (Celebrini, W. Smith)
Hellebuyck (Comrie) – Morrissey (A), DeMelo, Samberg, Pionk, Stanley, C. Miller – Connor, Scheifele (A), Vilardi – Ehlers, Naměstnikov, Perfetti – Niederreiter, Lowry (C), Appleton – D. Gustafsson, Kupari, Iafallo.
Vaněček (Georgijev) – Walman, Thrun, Ferraro (A), J. Thompson, Muchamadullin, M. Vlasic – Eklund, Celebrini, Toffoli (A) – Zetterlund, Wennberg, W. Smith – Graf, Sturm, Kunin (A) – Grundström, Dellandrea, Goodrow.
Rozhodčí: Hanson, Sandlak – Apperson, Toomey
Počet diváků: 13801