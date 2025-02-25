Premium

Získejte všechny články
jen za 89 Kč/měsíc

Hertl bodoval za Vegas, Vaněček vychytal San Jose bod ve Winnipegu

Martin Korbáš
Aktualizujeme   7:01
V pondělí nabídla hokejová NHL dva zápasy. Winnipeg uspěl 2:1 po prodloužení nad San Jose, za které v brance nastoupil český gólman Vítek Vaněček. Centr Tomáš Hertl jednou asistoval za Vegas, vítězství 5:2 ale slavilo domácí Los Angeles.

Gólman San Jose Vítek Vaněček sleduje situaci před svou brankou během utkání proti Carolině. | foto: AP

Připravujeme podrobnosti.

NHL
25. 2. 2025 4:30
Los Angeles Kings Los Angeles Kings : Vegas Golden Knights Vegas Golden Knights 5:2 (1:0, 0:2, 4:0)
Góly:
10:30 Moore (Byfield, Spence)
40:42 Moore (Foegele, Kuemper)
48:30 Foegele (Byfield)
55:28 Edmundson (Kempe, Byfield)
57:41 Fiala (Kempe, Byfield)
Góly:
30:26 McNabb (Hertl, Korczak)
36:39 Stone (Hanifin, Howden)
Sestavy:
Kuemper (Rittich) – M. Anderson, Gavrikov, Edmundson, Moverare, Doughty (A), Spence, Clarke – Turcotte, Kopitar (C), Kempe – Foegele, Danault (A), Moore – Fiala, Byfield, Laferriere – Jeannot, Lewis.
Sestavy:
Samsonov (Hill) – Hague, Pietrangelo (A), Hanifin, Whitecloud, McNabb, Korczak – Barbašev, Eichel (A), Olofsson – Dorofejev, Hertl, Lavoie – Saad, Howden, Stone (C) – Pearson, N. Roy, Kolesar.

Rozhodčí: Brenk, McIsaac – Mahon, Gawryletz

Počet diváků: 18 145

NHL
25. 2. 2025 1:30
Winnipeg Jets Winnipeg Jets : San Jose Sharks San Jose Sharks 2:1P (0:1, 0:0, 1:0 - 1:0)
Góly:
59:34 Morrissey
61:32 Scheifele (Ehlers, Connor)
Góly:
15:07 Eklund (Celebrini, W. Smith)
Sestavy:
Hellebuyck (Comrie) – Morrissey (A), DeMelo, Samberg, Pionk, Stanley, C. Miller – Connor, Scheifele (A), Vilardi – Ehlers, Naměstnikov, Perfetti – Niederreiter, Lowry (C), Appleton – D. Gustafsson, Kupari, Iafallo.
Sestavy:
Vaněček (Georgijev) – Walman, Thrun, Ferraro (A), J. Thompson, Muchamadullin, M. Vlasic – Eklund, Celebrini, Toffoli (A) – Zetterlund, Wennberg, W. Smith – Graf, Sturm, Kunin (A) – Grundström, Dellandrea, Goodrow.

Rozhodčí: Hanson, Sandlak – Apperson, Toomey

Počet diváků: 13801

Mistrovství světa v hokeji 2025

Hokejové MS 2025 se uskuteční od 9. do 25. května ve švédském Stockholmu a dánském Herningu. Každé město bude hostit jednu osmičlennou základní skupinu a po dvou čtvrtfinálových zápasech. Závěrečné boje o medaile se odehrají ve Stockholmu.

Tipsport - partner programu
Třinec vs. OlomoucHokej - 49. kolo - 25. 2. 2025:Třinec vs. Olomouc //www.idnes.cz/sport
25. 2. 17:00
  • 1.68
  • 4.36
  • 4.27
Plzeň vs. K. VaryHokej - 49. kolo - 25. 2. 2025:Plzeň vs. K. Vary //www.idnes.cz/sport
25. 2. 17:30
  • 2.28
  • 3.77
  • 2.94
Kometa Brno vs. VítkoviceHokej - 49. kolo - 25. 2. 2025:Kometa Brno vs. Vítkovice //www.idnes.cz/sport
25. 2. 18:00
  • 1.96
  • 4.27
  • 3.34
Mountfield HK vs. Mladá BoleslavHokej - 49. kolo - 25. 2. 2025:Mountfield HK vs. Mladá Boleslav //www.idnes.cz/sport
25. 2. 18:00
  • 1.93
  • 4.02
  • 3.61
Kladno vs. Motor ČBHokej - 49. kolo - 25. 2. 2025:Kladno vs. Motor ČB //www.idnes.cz/sport
25. 2. 18:00
  • 2.49
  • 4.14
  • 2.49
Liberec vs. PardubiceHokej - 49. kolo - 25. 2. 2025:Liberec vs. Pardubice //www.idnes.cz/sport
25. 2. 18:00
  • 2.70
  • 4.06
  • 2.34
Program a výsledky
Ministerstvo financí varuje: Účastí na hazardní hře může vzniknout závislost.
Výsledky

Nejčtenější

Vítkovice zničily Spartu, dominoval také Liberec. Derby pro Hradec, Kladno padlo

Závěr základní části hokejové extraligy nabídl kompletní 48. kolo. Sparta nevyužila ani druhou možnost vyhrát dlouhodobou soutěž, ve Vítkovicích schytala debakl 2:6. Suverénní výkon předvedl také...

Zase útok na hlavu, Houdek sejmul Ďalogu. Už loni dostal nejvyšší možný trest. A teď?

Hokejová extraliga znovu řeší ostrý zákrok Michala Houdka. Urostlý pardubický obránce v neděli nevybíravě trefil ramenem do hlavy brněnského Marka Ďalogu. Oba v zápase skončili. Jeden zraněný, druhý...

Pardubice ukončily mizérii a potopily Litvínov, Kometa dál září a je třetí

Pardubičtí hokejisté zastavili bídnou sérii a po pěti porážkách uspěli ve 47. kole extraligy na ledě Litvínova 5:2. Pokračuje napínavý boj o nejlepší čtyřku. Brněnská Kometa v něm porazila Karlovy...

Dynamo padlo popáté v řadě, triumfující Kometu držel nepřekonaný Postava

Středeční dohrávky hokejové extraligy přinesly dva vyrovnané zápasy. Brněnská Kometa se může radovat z vítězství 3:0 nad Hradcem, díky kterému zároveň Východočechy vystřídala na čtvrtém místě...

McDavid hrdinou, Kanada je zlatá. Finále Four Nations s USA rozhodlo prodloužení

Hokejistům Kanady vyšla finálová odveta proti USA. Po prohře ze základní části turnaje NHL Four Nations Face-off udolali Spojené státy 3:2 po prodloužení, které v 69. minutě ukončil hvězdný útočník...

Dělbuchy, náběh těžkooděnců. Prostějov po vyhroceném derby s Přerovem stále žije

Tradičně vyhrocená a třaskavá atmosféra odstartovala pondělní prvoligové derby mezi hokejisty Prostějova a Přerova už dvacet minut před úvodním buly. Nesmiřitelné tábory se častovaly nenávistnými...

24. února 2025  23:40

Vsetín uspěl proti Slavii v nájezdech a ovládl základní část první ligy

Vsetínští hokejisté zdolali v 50. kole první ligy doma pražskou Slavii 5:4 po samostatných nájezdech a před posledními dvěma zápasy už mají jistotu prvenství v základní části. Před druhým Zlínem,...

24. února 2025  21:23

Z Havířova až do NHL. Stezka debutoval, kouč chválil: Díky němu jsme mohli vyhrát

Dělal, co mohl. Snažil se, ale jeho spoluhráči mu moc nepomohli. Když brankář Aleš Stezka ve třetí třetině inkasoval dvakrát v krátkém sledu, bylo téměř jasné, že svůj debut v hokejové NHL výhrou...

24. února 2025  12:40

Jsme na poslední, nejtenčí hraně. Prostějov může po derby zamířit do druhé ligy

Hokejovému Prostějovu se v této sezoně nedaří takřka nic. Loni zažil klub bodově nejúspěšnější sezonu v historii Česka, v ročníku předtím se podruhé za sebou dostal až do semifinále a vedení klubu...

24. února 2025  10:55

Volný nos bez rýmy: Jak hodnotíte spreje STÉRIMAR™ Baby
Volný nos bez rýmy: Jak hodnotíte spreje STÉRIMAR™ Baby

Našich 40 testerů a testerek vyzkoušelo se svými dětmi šetrné nosní spreje od STÉRIMAR™. Jak test dopadl? Skutečně pomohl od rýmy a ucpaného nosu?...

Herečka Schaferová zuří, Trumpova administrativa ji v pasu označila za muže

Americká modelka, herečka a aktivistka za práva LGBTQ+ komunity Hunter Schaferová (26), známá ze seriálu Euforie, se...

Zemřela populární servírka Oktoberfestu. Její fotky v dirndlu kdysi obletěly svět

Barbara Stadlhuberová (†49) se proslavila jako tvář Oktoberfestu. Její fotografie, jak roznáší pivo na slavném...

Muž snědl za měsíc tisíc vajec, sdílí své před a po s bizarní dietou

Joseph Everett žijící v Tokiu sdílí se světem své bizarní stravování. Rozhodl se, že během měsíce spořádá na tisíc...

Na jevišti s tátou? Tolik nenávisti jsem nikdy dřív nezažil, říká Bořivoj Čermák

Premium Dětství strávil v hereckých šatnách a divadelních klubech, často pobíhal po filmových natáčeních s vysílačkou a snil...

Tři roky se žena živila prostitucí. Rodině tvrdila, že je účetní

Devětadvacetiletá Katija Cortezová žila život, o kterém její rodina neměla ani ponětí. Chodila na luxusní večeře se...

Nepřehlédněte