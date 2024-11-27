Vancouver vynuloval Boston, Vejmelka vychytal výhru na ledě Montrealu

Připravujeme podrobnosti.
28:05 Struble (Caufield, Savard)
40:46 Newhook (Dvorak, Xhekaj)
26:23 Guenther (Keller, Schmaltz)
44:17 McBain (L. Cooley, Guenther)
64:33 Sergačjov (Schmaltz, Hayton)
Montembeault (Primeau) – Guhle, Hutson, Savard (A), Xhekaj, J. Barron, Struble – Newhook, Suzuki (C), Caufield – Gallagher (A), Dvorak, Josh Anderson – J. Roy, J. Evans, Heineman – Armia, Dach, Slafkovský.
Vejmelka (Stauber) – Määttä, Sergačjov (A), Lamoureux, Cole, Bortuzzo, Kesselring – Schmaltz, Hayton, Keller (C) – Guenther, L. Cooley, McBain – Crouse (A), Bjugstad, Maccelli – Kerfoot, Stenlund, Carcone.
Rozhodčí: Hanson, Lambert – Cormier, Johnson
Počet diváků: 21 105
25:53 DeBrusk (Garland, Q. Hughes)
59:47 Garland (P. Suter)
Swayman (Korpisalo) – McAvoy (A), Lohrei, Carlo, Wotherspoon, Peeke, Zadorov – Pastrňák (A), Zacha, M. Geekie – Brazeau, E. Lindholm, Marchand (C) – McLaughlin, Coyle, Frederic – Koepke, Kastelic, Beecher.
Lankinen (Šilovs) – Hronek, Q. Hughes (C), T. Myers, Brännström, Juulsen, Soucy – Sherwood, E. Pettersson (A), DeBrusk – Boeser (A), Blueger, Heinen – Garland, P. Suter, Joshua – Höglander, Räty, Bains.
Rozhodčí: O ́Rourke, Furlatt – MacPherson, Kelly
Počet diváků: 17 850