Vancouver vynuloval Boston, Vejmelka vychytal výhru na ledě Montrealu

Aktualizujeme   6:41
Ve dvou úterních zápasech hokejové NHL se vždy radovali hosté. Boston s Davidem Pastrňákem a Pavlem Zachou podlehl 0:2 Vancouveru s obráncem Filipem Hronkem. Montreal nestačil 2:3 po prodloužení na Utah, za který v bráně nastoupil Karel Vejmelka.
Brankář Vancouveru Kevin Lankinen zasahuje proti šanci Davida Pastrňáka z...

Brankář Vancouveru Kevin Lankinen zasahuje proti šanci Davida Pastrňáka z Bostonu. | foto: AP

Hokejisté Montrealu se radují ze vstřelené branky proti Utahu.
Obránce Utahu Olli Määttä (vpravo) se snaží zablokovat útočníka Montrealu Joshe...
Gólman Utahu Karel Vejmelka (vpravo) sleduje situaci před sebou stejně jako...
Brankář Utahu Karel Vejmelka (vpravo) zasahuje proti střele, kterou vyslal Cole...
NHL
27. 11. 2024 1:00
Montreal Canadiens Montreal Canadiens : Utah Hockey Club Utah Hockey Club 2:3P (0:0, 1:1, 1:1 - 0:1)
Góly:
28:05 Struble (Caufield, Savard)
40:46 Newhook (Dvorak, Xhekaj)
Góly:
26:23 Guenther (Keller, Schmaltz)
44:17 McBain (L. Cooley, Guenther)
64:33 Sergačjov (Schmaltz, Hayton)
Sestavy:
Montembeault (Primeau) – Guhle, Hutson, Savard (A), Xhekaj, J. Barron, Struble – Newhook, Suzuki (C), Caufield – Gallagher (A), Dvorak, Josh Anderson – J. Roy, J. Evans, Heineman – Armia, Dach, Slafkovský.
Sestavy:
Vejmelka (Stauber) – Määttä, Sergačjov (A), Lamoureux, Cole, Bortuzzo, Kesselring – Schmaltz, Hayton, Keller (C) – Guenther, L. Cooley, McBain – Crouse (A), Bjugstad, Maccelli – Kerfoot, Stenlund, Carcone.

Rozhodčí: Hanson, Lambert – Cormier, Johnson

Počet diváků: 21 105

NHL
27. 11. 2024 1:00
Boston Bruins Boston Bruins : Vancouver Canucks Vancouver Canucks 0:2 (0:0, 0:1, 0:1)
Góly:
Góly:
25:53 DeBrusk (Garland, Q. Hughes)
59:47 Garland (P. Suter)
Sestavy:
Swayman (Korpisalo) – McAvoy (A), Lohrei, Carlo, Wotherspoon, Peeke, Zadorov – Pastrňák (A), Zacha, M. Geekie – Brazeau, E. Lindholm, Marchand (C) – McLaughlin, Coyle, Frederic – Koepke, Kastelic, Beecher.
Sestavy:
Lankinen (Šilovs) – Hronek, Q. Hughes (C), T. Myers, Brännström, Juulsen, Soucy – Sherwood, E. Pettersson (A), DeBrusk – Boeser (A), Blueger, Heinen – Garland, P. Suter, Joshua – Höglander, Räty, Bains.

Rozhodčí: O ́Rourke, Furlatt – MacPherson, Kelly

Počet diváků: 17 850

