Sobota 17. února 2024
NHL

  • Sobota 17. února 2024 Miloslava

Nečas dvakrát asistoval, Carolina porazila Arizonu s Vejmelkou v bráně

Aktualizujeme   7:13
V jediném pátečním zápase hokejové NHL zvítězila Carolina 5:1 na ledě Arizony, která tak padla už poosmé v řadě. První hvězdou večera byl zvolen český útočník vítězů Martin Nečas, jenž zaznamenal dvě asistence. Domácí brankář Karel Vejmelka kryl 21 z 26 střel a po pátém inkasovaném gólu střídal.

Fotogalerie3

Andrej Svečnikov atakuje branku Karla Vejmelky. | foto: AP

Připravujeme podrobnosti.

NHL
17. 2. 2024 3:00
Arizona Coyotes Arizona Coyotes : Carolina Hurricanes Carolina Hurricanes 1:5 (1:2, 0:2, 0:1)
Góly:
14:32 Guenther
Góly:
00:16 Martinook (J. Staal)
04:50 Chatfield (Nečas, Drury)
26:28 Jarvis
37:16 Teräväinen (Drury, Noesen)
44:37 Bunting (Nečas, Drury)
Sestavy:
Vejmelka – Moser, Durzi, Dermott, Dumba, Välimäki, Kesselring – Keller (A), Hayton, Schmaltz (A) – Maccelli, Bjugstad, Crouse (A) – L. Cooley, McBain, Guenther – Carcone, Kerfoot, Zucker.
Sestavy:
Kočetkov (S. Martin) – Slavin (A), Burns, Skjei, Pesce, Orlov, Chatfield – Svečnikov, S. Aho II (A), Fast – Bunting, Drury, Nečas – Martinook (A), J. Staal (C), Jarvis – Teräväinen, Kotkaniemi, Noesen.

Rozhodčí: Schlenker, Blandina – Murray, Marquis

Autor:

Mistrovství světa v hokeji 2024

Hokejové MS 2024 se uskuteční od 10. do 26. května v Praze a Ostravě. Český tým se představí v pražské základní skupině, kde ho čekají Kanada, Finsko, Švýcarsko, Dánsko, Norsko, Rakousko a Velká Británie.

