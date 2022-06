Krok od hokejové nesmrtelnosti. Teď nás čeká nejlepší tým NHL, zní z Tampy

The @TBLightning earned their 11th straight series win dating to the 2020 First Round, trailing only the Islanders (19 from 1980–1984) and Canadiens (13 from 1976–1980) for the longest such run in NHL history. #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/rOAdC80fSo https://t.co/JpjhHLu78a