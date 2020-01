Také NHL vítá zpět svého krále. Uzdravený Crosby řádil vedle Simona

VIDEO: Simon knocks it home after Crosby does some solid stickhandling behind the net. Letang on Crosby's return earlier today: "It�s exciting for us. I don�t expect less than him being the best player out there." So far, so good. https://t.co/pdqWYGMEpz Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Simon knocks it home after Crosby does some solid stickhandling behind the net. Letang on Crosby's return earlier today: "It’s exciting for us. I don’t expect less than him being the best player out there." So far, so good. https://t.co/pdqWYGMEpz