Start NHL: ovace pro Paláta a Eliáše, další Češi v hledišti. Hvězdy nezklamaly

JACOB MARKSTROM ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 🤯 #NHLGlobalSeries



A save of the year candidate in the first game of the season!



🇺🇸: @NHLNetwork

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF https://t.co/1UIegYWVc4