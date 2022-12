Na pár zápasů jedničkou. Jak Dostál využil příležitosti a vytočil McDavida

Only two rookie goaltenders have made more saves in a game this season than Anaheim’s Lukas Dostal (46): Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner (47 on Dec. 5 vs. WSH) and Columbus’ Daniil Tarasov (47 on Nov. 20 vs. FLA).



