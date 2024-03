Hronek jedná o nové smlouvě, ve hře i české maximum. Kolik si může vydělat?

.@frank_seravalli on the notion that #Canucks’ Filip Hronek can’t make more than Quinn Hughes and that he’s a $7.5M - $8M player in arbitration alone if it gets to that point:



“An RFA deal and a UFA deal are two totally different types of contracts…size up the market and look… https://t.co/Jmo5aCFQE1 https://t.co/73lkoBeObl