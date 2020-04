Hokejista krvácel do mozku, teď je v umělém spánku. Rodina za ním nesmí

VIDEO: Colby is an awesome person who scored an awesome goal for us this season. The entire #Oilers family is sending you all our love & strength right now, @Cavemn10. ???????? https://t.co/A5uZNmPZMl Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Colby is an awesome person who scored an awesome goal for us this season. The entire #Oilers family is sending you all our love & strength right now, @Cavemn10. https://t.co/A5uZNmPZMl