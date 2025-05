The root of this medal is TRUST. Without the trust from Lars Weibel and Patrick Bloch and other board members we could never accomplish this result. This trust we pass on to our amazing players and staff members. We were holding each others back through hard times. We grew stronger and stronger and became one big Family To overcome certain individual challenges you need a loving and supportive environment. The trust and support from my family and friends was out of this world. Especially my loving partner Mädy together with my loved children always gave me the room to recover and recharge and put things in perspective. Without you it would have been very hard. Thank you all so much. The second ingredient of this journey is COURAGE. To keep going with a great focus on each moment, in the face of the storm was an incredible experience. To not turn back as a team in the heat of many challenging moments was impressive. The power of not giving up and stay true to our believes was carried by each single team member. The clarity of our path helped us to stay calm and in a peaceful and happy state. The last but for me the most important emotion is GRATEFULNESS; I am grateful to be part of this outstanding team. I am grateful to represent our amazing country, which has given me and our family and friends so much. I am grateful for this sport, which brought us all together and enrich all our lives. All the supporters of our team. We feel your power. Last but not least I am grateful for life. I love all the depths and heights of this journey. Embrace the moment! We are not there yet, I am grateful to get another shot at it. Hopp Schwiiz



Ps: if someone deserved the Titel it was the Czech Republic. The organized an amazing event. Chappeau and congratulations



#swissicehockey #sihf #zämefürdschwiiz #mensworld #embracethemoment #iihf



