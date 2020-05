STALO SE 14. KVĚTNA: Ať žije Crazy Gang! Parta šílenců šokovala Anglii

VIDEO: This Vinnie Jones tackle on Steve McMahon in the FA Cup Final is 31 years old today. Referee�s verdict: not even a booking. https://t.co/es7Cifiuyc Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

This Vinnie Jones tackle on Steve McMahon in the FA Cup Final is 31 years old today. Referee’s verdict: not even a booking. https://t.co/es7Cifiuyc