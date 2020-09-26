Sobota 26. září 2020, svátek má Andrea
Zahraničí

ONLINE: Manchester United hraje na Brightonu, chce napravit minulou porážku

Sledujeme online   13:22
Fotbalisté Manchesteru United napravují přehmat ze svého úvodního duelu v novém ročníku Premier League, kdy minulý týden podlehli doma Crystal Palace. Dnes od 13.30 hrají v Brightonu, utkání můžete sledovat v online reportáži - stejně jako další tři sobotní utkání 3. kola.

Harry Maguire (Manchester United) střeží míč před Androsem Townsendem z Crystal Palace. | foto: AP

Právě Crystal Palace, přemožitel Manchesteru, od 16.00 hostí Everton.

Chelsea hraje od 18.30 na hřišti nováčka West Bromwiche a Burnley od 21.00 vyzve Southampton.

Výsledky 3. kola:

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Leicester22007:26
2.Everton22006:26
3.Arsenal22005:16
4.Liverpool22006:36
5.Crystal Palace22004:16
6.Tottenham21015:33
7.Manchester City11003:13
8.Brighton21014:33
9.Aston Villa11001:03
10.Leeds21017:73
11.Chelsea21013:33
11.Wolverhampton21013:33
13.Newcastle21012:33
14.Burnley10012:40
15.Manchester United10011:30
16.West Ham United20021:40
17.Sheffield United20020:30
18.Fulham20023:70
19.Southampton20022:60
20.West Bromwich20022:80
Anglická Premier League
3. kolo 26. 9. 2020 13:30
zápas probíhá
Brighton & Hove Albion FC : Manchester United 1:1 (1:1)
Góly:
40. Maupay
Góly:
43. Dunk (vla.)
Sestavy:
Ryan – White, Dunk (C), Webster – Lamptey, Lallana, Alzate, March – Trossard, Connolly, Maupay.
Sestavy:
de Gea – Wan-Bissaka, Maguire (C), Lindelöf, Shaw – N. Matić, P. Pogba – Greenwood, B. Fernandes, Rashford – Martial.
Náhradníci:
Steele – Bernardo, Burn, Veltman, Groß, Molumby, Džahánbachš.
Náhradníci:
D. Henderson – Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Fred, Lingard, McTominay, van de Beek.
Žluté karty:
42. Trossard
Žluté karty:
22. B. Fernandes, 41. N. Matić, 47. P. Pogba

Rozhodčí: Chris Kavanagh – Sian Masseyová-Ellisová, Constantine Hatzidakis

Anglická Premier League
3. kolo 26. 9. 2020 16:00
Crystal Palace FC : Everton FC 0:0 (-:-)
Anglická Premier League
3. kolo 26. 9. 2020 18:30
West Bromwich Albion : Chelsea FC 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Moss – Perry, Robathan

Anglická Premier League
3. kolo 26. 9. 2020 21:00
Burnley FC : Southampton FC 0:0 (-:-)
  Nejčtenější

Slavia - Midtjylland 0:0, taktická partie, boj o Ligu mistrů zůstává otevřený

Slávističtí fotbalisté v úvodním utkání závěrečného předkola Ligy mistrů proti dánskému Midtjyllandu branku nedali, ale...

FCSB - Liberec 0:2, spousta šancí, pak dva góly hlavou a postup

Dva centry z rohů, dva góly hlavou. Liberečtí fotbalisté po vítězství ve zvláštním zápase v Rumunsku postupují do...

Plzeň - SönderjyskE 3:0, už jen krok od pohárů, k postupu pomohly hrubky soupeře

Plzeňští fotbalisté postupují do závěrečné fáze kvalifikace o postup do Evropské ligy. Dánské SönderjyskE porazili...

Frustrovaný Zlín po Spartě. Jsme morální vítězové. Zloba kvůli penaltě

Zlínský stoper Václav Procházka kroutil hlavou. "Byl jsem v šoku, že jsem měl já udělat faul na penaltu." Jeho trenér...

Sparta - Zlín 3:1, domácí dlouho prohrávali, pomohla jim přesilovka a vlastní gól

Padesát minut to vypadalo na překvapení. Fotbalová Sparta se doma proti Zlínu trápila, prohrávala, ztěžka se dostávala...

Sundej vlajku, nebo ti vypálíme dům. Agresivita demonstrantů v USA roste

Premium Demonstrace proti policejní brutalitě, jak to nazývají protestující i média, začínají být docela brutální i vůči...

Felák, flexit nebo chillovat. Slovník dnešní mládeže uvádí rodiče do rozpaků

Premium Ač to možná ani netušíte, nejspíš i kolem vás denně chodí shiperky, které flexí s teniskami nebo iPhonem, díky čemuž...

Prodlužte životnost filtru pevných částic. Stačí pár jednoduchých kroků

Premium Výměna filtru pevných částic stojí desítky tisíc korun, jeho čištění a renovace pět až patnáct tisíc korun. Těmto...

Fotbalisté AS Řím kvůli administrativní chybě prohráli kontumačně

Fotbalisté AS Řím prohráli zápas prvního kola italské ligy s Hellasem Verona kontumačně 0:3. Klub doplatil na...

Černý se v Nizozemsku trefil podruhé za sebou, Twente Enschede vede ligu

Václav Černý se v nizozemské fotbalové lize trefil v druhém utkání po sobě a pomohl Twente Enschede k výhře 3:1 nad...

Messi se zase opřel do Barcelony. Suárezův odchod? Už mě nic nepřekvapí

Působí to všelijak, jen ne jako přátelské popíchnutí. Lionel Messi, který v srpnu chtěl z Barcelony sám odejít, se na...

Hertha doma podlehla Frankfurtu, Darida o poločase střídal

Fotbalisté Herthy Berlín nenavázali na úvodní výhru v sezoně německé ligy a ve 2. kole při návratu fanoušků na stadion...

Ve spolupráci se Sunarem, tradičním českým výrobcem dětské výživy, jsme si pro vás připravili velké testování BIO kapsiček.

Octavia za 3 500 korun: boj s krizí, chaos a riskantní sázka na superslevy

Octavia za 3 500 Kč měsíčně, Kodiaq za 4 899 Kč, Passat za něco málo přes 6 000 Kč… Ačkoli automobilkám docházejí...

Blíží se katastrofa, jež zastíní pandemii covidu-19, říká princ Charles

Britský princ Charles (71) vyzval v pondělí ke zlepšení boje proti klimatickým změnám, jejichž dopad podle něj zastíní...

Herec Petr Čtvrtníček se nakazil koronavirem, leží v nemocnici na JIP

Herec Petr Čtvrtníček (56) skončil kvůli covidu-19 v nemocnici. Minulý týden měl pozitivní testy, a když se mu...

Počet úmrtí bude stoupat. Podívejte se, jaké měla křivka zpoždění jinde

Počet úmrtí s nemocí covid-19 u nás poroste. Byť ještě není jasné o kolik. Příklady z jiných zemí jasně ukazují, že...

Nebudu všem po rozchodu ukazovat, jaká jsem čičina, říká Mottlová

Muž roku 2016 Josef Kůrka (28) nedávno oznámil rozchod s herečkou a modelkou Barborou Mottlovou (33). Fitness trenér...

