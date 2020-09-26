ONLINE: Manchester United hraje na Brightonu, chce napravit minulou porážku

Právě Crystal Palace, přemožitel Manchesteru, od 16.00 hostí Everton.
Chelsea hraje od 18.30 na hřišti nováčka West Bromwiche a Burnley od 21.00 vyzve Southampton.
Výsledky 3. kola:
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Leicester
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7:2
|6
|2.
|Everton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6:2
|6
|3.
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5:1
|6
|4.
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6:3
|6
|5.
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4:1
|6
|6.
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5:3
|3
|7.
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3:1
|3
|8.
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4:3
|3
|9.
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1:0
|3
|10.
|Leeds
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7:7
|3
|11.
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3:3
|3
|11.
|Wolverhampton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3:3
|3
|13.
|Newcastle
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2:3
|3
|14.
|Burnley
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2:4
|0
|15.
|Manchester United
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1:3
|0
|16.
|West Ham United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1:4
|0
|17.
|Sheffield United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0:3
|0
|18.
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3:7
|0
|19.
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2:6
|0
|20.
|West Bromwich
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2:8
|0
40. Maupay
43. Dunk (vla.)
Ryan – White, Dunk (C), Webster – Lamptey, Lallana, Alzate, March – Trossard, Connolly, Maupay.
de Gea – Wan-Bissaka, Maguire (C), Lindelöf, Shaw – N. Matić, P. Pogba – Greenwood, B. Fernandes, Rashford – Martial.
Steele – Bernardo, Burn, Veltman, Groß, Molumby, Džahánbachš.
D. Henderson – Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Fred, Lingard, McTominay, van de Beek.
42. Trossard
22. B. Fernandes, 41. N. Matić, 47. P. Pogba
Rozhodčí: Chris Kavanagh – Sian Masseyová-Ellisová, Constantine HatzidakisPřejít na on-line reportáž
Rozhodčí: Moss – Perry, RobathanPřejít na on-line reportáž