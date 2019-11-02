United hrají v Bournemouth 0:0, po nich jdou do akce City i Liverpool

Ryan Fraser z Bournemouth atakuje Aarona Wan-Bissakua z Manchesteru United v utkání anglické Premier League. | foto: Reuters

14:08
Ve fotbalové Premier League se hraje 11. kolo. Sobotní program otevřel duel Manchesteru United v Bournemouth. Souboj sousedů v tabulce začal od 13.30. Od 16.00 nastoupí mistrovský Manchester City proti Southamptonu, lídr z Liverpoolu se představí na hřišti Aston Villy. Všechna utkání můžete sledovat v online reportážích.
Vítěz souboje Bournemouth - Manchester United se dotáhne na pátý Arsenal, který od 16.00 nastoupí proti Wolverhamptonu.

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Liverpool1091023:828
2.Manchester City1071232:922
3.Leicester1062225:820
4.Chelsea1062223:1620
5.Arsenal1044215:1416
6.Crystal Palace1043310:1215
7.Manchester United1034313:1013
8.Sheffield United103439:813
9.Bournemouth1034313:1313
10.West Ham United1034312:1413
11.Tottenham1033416:1512
12.Wolverhampton1026213:1312
13.Burnley1033414:1512
14.Brighton1033412:1412
15.Aston Villa1032515:1611
16.Everton1031610:1610
17.Newcastle102356:159
18.Southampton102269:258
19.Norwich1021711:247
20.Watford100555:215
Slavia v Lize mistrů

5. listopadu: Barcelona - Slavia od 18:55, 27. listopadu: Slavia - Inter Milán od 21:00, 10. prosince: Dortmund - Slavia od 21:00.

Kvalifikace o Euro 2020

14. listopadu: Česko - Kosovo od 20:45, 17. listopadu: Bulharsko - Česko od 18:00.

Postup na ME 2020 už mají jistý Belgie, Itálie, Rusko, Polsko, Ukrajina a Španělsko.

