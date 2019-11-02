United hrají v Bournemouth 0:0, po nich jdou do akce City i Liverpool

Vítěz souboje Bournemouth - Manchester United se dotáhne na pátý Arsenal, který od 16.00 nastoupí proti Wolverhamptonu.
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Liverpool
|10
|9
|1
|0
|23:8
|28
|2.
|Manchester City
|10
|7
|1
|2
|32:9
|22
|3.
|Leicester
|10
|6
|2
|2
|25:8
|20
|4.
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|2
|2
|23:16
|20
|5.
|Arsenal
|10
|4
|4
|2
|15:14
|16
|6.
|Crystal Palace
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10:12
|15
|7.
|Manchester United
|10
|3
|4
|3
|13:10
|13
|8.
|Sheffield United
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9:8
|13
|9.
|Bournemouth
|10
|3
|4
|3
|13:13
|13
|10.
|West Ham United
|10
|3
|4
|3
|12:14
|13
|11.
|Tottenham
|10
|3
|3
|4
|16:15
|12
|12.
|Wolverhampton
|10
|2
|6
|2
|13:13
|12
|13.
|Burnley
|10
|3
|3
|4
|14:15
|12
|14.
|Brighton
|10
|3
|3
|4
|12:14
|12
|15.
|Aston Villa
|10
|3
|2
|5
|15:16
|11
|16.
|Everton
|10
|3
|1
|6
|10:16
|10
|17.
|Newcastle
|10
|2
|3
|5
|6:15
|9
|18.
|Southampton
|10
|2
|2
|6
|9:25
|8
|19.
|Norwich
|10
|2
|1
|7
|11:24
|7
|20.
|Watford
|10
|0
|5
|5
|5:21
|5