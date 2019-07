Sjeď s vespou do moře, vsadil se Balotelli. Jde po něm policie

VIDEO: Mario Balotelli paid a local bar owner in Naples ?2000 to drive a Vespa into the sea... The world is better with Mario Balotelli's antics in it ?? https://t.co/QjnDIeRa7Y Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Mario Balotelli paid a local bar owner in Naples €2000 to drive a Vespa into the sea... The world is better with Mario Balotelli's antics in it https://t.co/QjnDIeRa7Y