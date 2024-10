Emoce po vítězné trefě City. Uznali by takový gól i nám? ptal se kouč soupeře

@actual_bz For context this is the exact instance I was talking about 😀



April 6th 2024



Wolves vs West Ham



Max Kilman header from corner in 98th min. Ruled out for offside. Keeper had no chance of getting to it. Clear goal ruled out. Panel ruled after it should have been ruled out.… https://t.co/AJQBwjz6bl https://t.co/MOTvll9g11