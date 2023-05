Z absolutního dna zpátky k elitě? Luton s hřištěm mezi domky je blíž než kdy dřív

Luton Town and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu:



✅ 2013/14: Win promotion back to the Football League

✅ 2017/18: Win promotion to League One

✅ 2018/19: Win League One and promotion to the Championship

⏳ 2022/23: 90 minutes away from the Premier League



Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Luton… https://t.co/saJzbVg0MT https://t.co/MzbD7zhb6p