Revolta proti trenérovi. Jak si to brankář Chelsea mohl dovolit?

VIDEO: ?? - Have you EVER seen anything like it!? Maurizio Sarri tries to substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero, but Kepa refuses to come off and Sarri is absolutely FURIOUS! ?? https://t.co/Q81v6ry3Kk Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

- Have you EVER seen anything like it!? Maurizio Sarri tries to substitute Kepa Arrizabalaga for Willy Caballero, but Kepa refuses to come off and Sarri is absolutely FURIOUS! https://t.co/Q81v6ry3Kk