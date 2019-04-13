Zlámal udržel nulu, Hearts postupují do finále skotského poháru

Fotbal


Zvětšit fotografii

Český brankář Zdeněk Zlámal v dresu týmu Heart of Midlothian | foto: Reuters

22:31
Český brankář Zdeněk Zlámal v semifinále skotského poháru ani jednou neinkasoval a pomohl Hearts k výhře 3:0 nad Inverness. Útočník David Vaněček nebyl ani na lavičce náhradníků.
Vstoupit do diskuse

Koho Hearts ve finále vyzvou, zatím není jasné. Bude to jeden ze dvojice Celtic Glasgow, Aberdeen.

Skotský pohár, semifinále: Hearts - Inverness 3:0.

Bristol City s českým stoperem Tomášem Kalasem v základní sestavě nestačil v přímém souboji o pátou příčku druhé anglické ligy na Aston Villu, které podlehl 1:2. Na svého soupeře ztrácí nyní čtyři body, má však odehráno o utkání méně.

Anglie, 2. liga
Výsledky 42. kola: Aston Villa - Bristol 2:1, Derby - Bolton 4:0, Ipswich - Birmingham 1:1, Middlesbrough - Hull 1:0, Nottingham - Blackburn 1:2, QPR - Swansea 4:0, Reading - Brentford 2:1, Sheffield United - Millwall 1:1, Stoke - Rotherham 2:2, West Bromwich - Preston 4:1, Leeds - Sheffield Wednesday 1:0.

Tabulka

Tým Z V R P S B
1. Norwich 41 25 10 6 84:50 85
2. Leeds 42 25 7 10 69:42 82
3. Sheffield United 42 23 10 9 69:39 79
4. West Bromwich 42 21 10 11 81:56 73
5. Aston Villa 42 18 15 9 77:58 69
6. Bristol 41 18 11 12 55:46 65
7. Middlesbrough 42 17 13 12 44:36 64
8. Derby 41 17 12 12 59:50 63
9. Hull 42 17 9 16 61:59 60
10. Sheffield Wednesday 42 15 14 13 52:55 59
11. Nottingham 42 14 15 13 56:52 57
12. Preston 42 15 12 15 60:59 57
13. Swansea 41 16 8 17 55:54 56
14. Brentford 42 14 12 16 66:58 54
15. Blackburn 42 14 11 17 57:64 53
16. Stoke 42 11 19 12 41:47 52
17. QPR 42 13 9 20 50:65 48
18. Birmingham 42 13 16 13 58:54 46
19. Reading 42 10 14 18 47:63 44
20. Millwall 41 10 12 19 46:59 42
21. Wigan 41 10 11 20 44:61 41
22. Rotherham 42 8 16 18 46:72 40
23. Bolton 42 8 8 26 29:72 32
24. Ipswich 42 4 16 22 33:68 28

Švýcarsko
Výsledky 29. kola: Basilej - Grasshopper Curych 0:0, Lucern - Xamax Neuchatel 0:1.

Tabulka

Tým Z V R P S B
1. Young Boys Bern 28 24 3 1 78:27 75
2. Basilej 29 14 11 4 52:39 53
3. Thun 28 10 8 10 52:47 38
4. St. Gallen 28 10 5 13 40:49 35
5. FC Curych 28 8 10 10 36:40 34
6. Lucern 29 10 4 15 42:51 34
7. Sion 27 9 6 12 41:43 33
8. Lugano 28 7 12 9 38:41 33
9. Xamax Neuchatel 29 7 8 14 37:56 29
10. Grasshopper Curych 28 5 7 16 26:49 22

Rusko
Výsledky 23. kola: Krasnojarsk - Ufa 0:0, Tula - Jekatěrinburg 0:0, CSKA Moskva - Orenburg 2:3, Groznyj - Lokomotiv Moskva 1:3.

Tabulka

Tým Z V R P S B
1. Petrohrad 22 14 3 5 35:21 45
2. Lokomotiv Moskva 23 12 6 5 33:21 42
3. FK Krasnodar 22 12 5 5 40:17 41
4. CSKA Moskva 23 11 7 5 33:15 40
5. Spartak Moskva 22 10 6 6 28:22 36
6. FK Rostov 22 8 8 6 19:14 32
7. Tula 23 8 8 7 28:25 32
8. Orenburg 23 9 5 9 28:27 32
9. Kazaň 23 6 12 5 19:21 30
10. Groznyj 23 8 6 9 22:26 30
11. Samara 23 8 3 12 20:29 27
12. Jekatěrinburg 23 7 6 10 23:35 27
13. Dynamo Moskva 22 5 9 8 19:18 24
14. Ufa 23 4 9 10 17:25 21
15. Machačkala 22 5 4 13 11:35 19
16. Krasnojarsk 23 2 7 14 15:39 13

Turecko
Výsledky 28. kola: Konyaspor - Sivasspor 1:1, Rizespor - Göztepe 1:0, Besiktas - Basaksehir 2:1.

Tabulka

Tým Z V R P S B
1. Basaksehir 28 18 7 3 44:15 61
2. Galatasaray 27 16 7 4 58:27 55
3. Besiktas 28 15 8 5 60:38 53
4. Trabzonspor 28 14 7 7 50:37 49
5. Malatyaspor 27 10 7 10 37:36 37
6. Rizespor 28 9 10 9 40:40 37
7. Kasimpasa 27 11 4 12 46:49 37
8. Alanyaspor 27 11 4 12 29:33 37
9. Konyaspor 28 8 12 8 33:33 36
10. Kayserispor 27 9 9 9 27:35 36
11. Sivasspor 28 9 8 11 40:43 35
12. Antalyaspor 27 10 5 12 30:45 35
13. Fenerbahce 27 7 11 9 33:38 32
14. Ankaragücü 27 9 5 13 28:42 32
15. Bursaspor 28 5 13 10 24:33 28
16. Göztepe 28 8 3 17 26:36 27
17. Akhisar 27 6 6 15 29:44 24
18. Erzurum 27 4 10 13 27:37 22
Autoři: ,

Fortuna liga 2018-19 s novým hracím modelem

Fobalová liga se hraje podle nového formátu s nadstavbovou částí. Po 30 kolech se týmy rozdělí na tři skupiny. První o titul o šesti týmech, druhá o možnost postupu do Evropské ligy o čtyřech mužstvech (bude se hrát pohárovým způsobem) a třetí šestičlenná o udržení.

Bořek Dočkal, Alex Král, Jean-David Beauguel, Nikolaj Komličenko, Miroslav Stoch Lukáš Masopust, Tomáš ChorýDavid Moberg Karlsson, Joel Kayamba

Ministerstvo financí varuje: Účastí na hazardní hře může vzniknout závislost
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Liverpool33257175:2082
2.Manchester City32262483:2180
3.Tottenham332211064:3467
4.Chelsea33206757:3466
5.Manchester United33197763:4464
6.Arsenal32196765:4063
7.Leicester341451546:4547
8.Wolverhampton331381241:4247
9.Everton341371446:4446
10.Watford321371247:4746
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Dortmund29206368:3666
2.Bayern Mnichov28204474:2864
3.Lipsko29177555:2258
4.Eintracht Frankfurt28157656:3152
5.Mönchengladbach29156848:3551
6.Brémy291210752:4146
7.Leverkusen291431251:4845
8.Wolfsburg291361047:4445
9.Hoffenheim281111658:3944
10.Düsseldorf281141338:5237
KLUBZVRPSB
1.FC Barcelona32228281:3174
2.Atlético Madrid32198547:2165
3.Real Madrid31193955:3760
4.Getafe311311738:2750
5.FC Sevilla311471051:3749
6.Valencie311016533:2646
7.Alavés321291133:4045
8.Bilbao311013833:3543
9.Betis Sevilla311271236:4043
10.Espaňol Barcelona321181337:4641
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Juventus Turín32273265:2284
2.Neapol31197558:2764
3.Inter Milán31176847:2557
4.AC Milán321510746:3055
5.AS Řím32159857:4554
6.Bergamo31157964:4152
7.FC Turín311213640:2849
8.Lazio Řím311471044:3349
9.Sampdoria Janov311361251:4145
10.Fiorentina31815846:3939
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Paris St. Germain30263189:1881
2.Lille31187649:2761
3.Lyon32168853:4056
4.Marseille321561149:4351
5.St. Etienne31148945:3750
6.Remeš321115632:3248
7.Nice311381023:2947
8.Montpellier311112842:3545
9.Štrasburk321014854:4044
10.Nimes321271347:4743

Nepřehlédněte

Nejčtenější

Slavia, to je kvalita. I sparťané mají pro rivala před derby uznání

Do tvrdé přetlačované se v 290. derby pražských S pustili Michael Ngadeu ze...

Derby nevyhráli tři roky, na vítězství na hřišti rivala čekají ještě o rok a půl víc. A teď proti...

Dvě remízy ze šlágrů proti Chelsea. Další pokus už nebude, říká Kotrba

ROK 2003. Jiří Kotrba coby trenér pražské Sparty před utkáním Ligy mistrů proti...

Bylo mu šestatřicet, když se v Poháru vítězů postavil Chelsea. Jako trenér, který nevěděl, co...

Giroud ocenil Slavii: Nejtěžší zápas, který jsme v soutěži hráli

Oliver Giroud (vpravo) objímá Marcose Alonsa, který právě vstřelil jediný gól...

Když francouzský mistr světa Olivier Giroud trpělivě a ochotně odpovídal několika českým novinářům,...

Chelsea zatrhla svým fanouškům zápas v Edenu. Což kouč Sarri chválil

Slávista Vladimír Coufal se chystá vhodit aut před zraky Maurizia Sarriho,...

Rychlá akce, ještě rychlejší reakce. Skupina fanoušků fotbalové Chelsea natočila v noci v pražském...

Soupeře držel gólman, my jsme udělali jedinou chybu, litoval Trpišovský

Slávistický trenér Jindřich Trpišovský během úvodního čtvrtfinále Evropské ligy...

S výkonem fotbalistů Slavie byl jejich trenér Jindřich Trpišovský spokojen, výsledek ho mrzel....

Další z rubriky

Šlágr v Belgii skončil předčasně. Fanoušci Anderlechtu házeli světlice

Hasič odnáší z trávníku světlici v utkání belgické ligy mezi Standardem Lutych...

Půlhodina a hotovo. Páteční utkání belgické ligy ve skupině o titul mezi Standardem Lutych a...

Lucas se blýskl hattrickem, United po dvou penaltách porazili West Ham

Lucas Moura z Tottenhamu slaví svůj třetí zásah do stě Huddersfiledu.

Fotbalisté Tottenhamu porazili ve 34. kole anglické ligy i zásluhou hattricku Lucase 4:0 poslední...

Norimberk nedal penaltu a se Schalke pouze remizoval

Mikael Ishak z Norimberku (vlevo) a Omar Mascarell ze Schalke v souboji o míč

Fotbalisté Norimberku si remízou 1:1 se Schalke opět zkomplikovali boj o záchranu v německé...

Výběr podprsenky: Proč ženy zažívají v kabince horor
Výběr podprsenky: Proč ženy zažívají v kabince horor

Dámy, víte, že dnes je Mezinárodní den spodního prádla? No řekněte, není to úplně znamení, že bychom si měly koupit nějakou tu krajkovou radost? I váš partner by to jistě ocenil. Jen kdyby to vybírání bylo snazší, že?

Najdete na iDNES.cz

posunout
posunout

Právě čtete

Mohlo by vás zajímat

Lidovky.cz

Expres.cz

Wiki.iDNES.cz

FIFA | Ženský fotbal | Cristiano Ronaldo | Liga mistrů (UEFA) | Výsledky Fortuna ligy | Lionel Messi | Sportovní kluby | Fotbal - hry | Kurzy měn | Australian Open 2019