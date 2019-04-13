Zlámal udržel nulu, Hearts postupují do finále skotského poháru

Koho Hearts ve finále vyzvou, zatím není jasné. Bude to jeden ze dvojice Celtic Glasgow, Aberdeen.
Skotský pohár, semifinále: Hearts - Inverness 3:0.
Bristol City s českým stoperem Tomášem Kalasem v základní sestavě nestačil v přímém souboji o pátou příčku druhé anglické ligy na Aston Villu, které podlehl 1:2. Na svého soupeře ztrácí nyní čtyři body, má však odehráno o utkání méně.
Anglie, 2. liga
Výsledky 42. kola: Aston Villa - Bristol 2:1, Derby - Bolton 4:0, Ipswich - Birmingham 1:1, Middlesbrough - Hull 1:0, Nottingham - Blackburn 1:2, QPR - Swansea 4:0, Reading - Brentford 2:1, Sheffield United - Millwall 1:1, Stoke - Rotherham 2:2, West Bromwich - Preston 4:1, Leeds - Sheffield Wednesday 1:0.
Tabulka
|Tým
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Norwich
|41
|25
|10
|6
|84:50
|85
|2.
|Leeds
|42
|25
|7
|10
|69:42
|82
|3.
|Sheffield United
|42
|23
|10
|9
|69:39
|79
|4.
|West Bromwich
|42
|21
|10
|11
|81:56
|73
|5.
|Aston Villa
|42
|18
|15
|9
|77:58
|69
|6.
|Bristol
|41
|18
|11
|12
|55:46
|65
|7.
|Middlesbrough
|42
|17
|13
|12
|44:36
|64
|8.
|Derby
|41
|17
|12
|12
|59:50
|63
|9.
|Hull
|42
|17
|9
|16
|61:59
|60
|10.
|Sheffield Wednesday
|42
|15
|14
|13
|52:55
|59
|11.
|Nottingham
|42
|14
|15
|13
|56:52
|57
|12.
|Preston
|42
|15
|12
|15
|60:59
|57
|13.
|Swansea
|41
|16
|8
|17
|55:54
|56
|14.
|Brentford
|42
|14
|12
|16
|66:58
|54
|15.
|Blackburn
|42
|14
|11
|17
|57:64
|53
|16.
|Stoke
|42
|11
|19
|12
|41:47
|52
|17.
|QPR
|42
|13
|9
|20
|50:65
|48
|18.
|Birmingham
|42
|13
|16
|13
|58:54
|46
|19.
|Reading
|42
|10
|14
|18
|47:63
|44
|20.
|Millwall
|41
|10
|12
|19
|46:59
|42
|21.
|Wigan
|41
|10
|11
|20
|44:61
|41
|22.
|Rotherham
|42
|8
|16
|18
|46:72
|40
|23.
|Bolton
|42
|8
|8
|26
|29:72
|32
|24.
|Ipswich
|42
|4
|16
|22
|33:68
|28
Švýcarsko
Výsledky 29. kola: Basilej - Grasshopper Curych 0:0, Lucern - Xamax Neuchatel 0:1.
Tabulka
|Tým
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Young Boys Bern
|28
|24
|3
|1
|78:27
|75
|2.
|Basilej
|29
|14
|11
|4
|52:39
|53
|3.
|Thun
|28
|10
|8
|10
|52:47
|38
|4.
|St. Gallen
|28
|10
|5
|13
|40:49
|35
|5.
|FC Curych
|28
|8
|10
|10
|36:40
|34
|6.
|Lucern
|29
|10
|4
|15
|42:51
|34
|7.
|Sion
|27
|9
|6
|12
|41:43
|33
|8.
|Lugano
|28
|7
|12
|9
|38:41
|33
|9.
|Xamax Neuchatel
|29
|7
|8
|14
|37:56
|29
|10.
|Grasshopper Curych
|28
|5
|7
|16
|26:49
|22
Rusko
Výsledky 23. kola: Krasnojarsk - Ufa 0:0, Tula - Jekatěrinburg 0:0, CSKA Moskva - Orenburg 2:3, Groznyj - Lokomotiv Moskva 1:3.
Tabulka
|Tým
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Petrohrad
|22
|14
|3
|5
|35:21
|45
|2.
|Lokomotiv Moskva
|23
|12
|6
|5
|33:21
|42
|3.
|FK Krasnodar
|22
|12
|5
|5
|40:17
|41
|4.
|CSKA Moskva
|23
|11
|7
|5
|33:15
|40
|5.
|Spartak Moskva
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28:22
|36
|6.
|FK Rostov
|22
|8
|8
|6
|19:14
|32
|7.
|Tula
|23
|8
|8
|7
|28:25
|32
|8.
|Orenburg
|23
|9
|5
|9
|28:27
|32
|9.
|Kazaň
|23
|6
|12
|5
|19:21
|30
|10.
|Groznyj
|23
|8
|6
|9
|22:26
|30
|11.
|Samara
|23
|8
|3
|12
|20:29
|27
|12.
|Jekatěrinburg
|23
|7
|6
|10
|23:35
|27
|13.
|Dynamo Moskva
|22
|5
|9
|8
|19:18
|24
|14.
|Ufa
|23
|4
|9
|10
|17:25
|21
|15.
|Machačkala
|22
|5
|4
|13
|11:35
|19
|16.
|Krasnojarsk
|23
|2
|7
|14
|15:39
|13
Turecko
Výsledky 28. kola: Konyaspor - Sivasspor 1:1, Rizespor - Göztepe 1:0, Besiktas - Basaksehir 2:1.
Tabulka
|Tým
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Basaksehir
|28
|18
|7
|3
|44:15
|61
|2.
|Galatasaray
|27
|16
|7
|4
|58:27
|55
|3.
|Besiktas
|28
|15
|8
|5
|60:38
|53
|4.
|Trabzonspor
|28
|14
|7
|7
|50:37
|49
|5.
|Malatyaspor
|27
|10
|7
|10
|37:36
|37
|6.
|Rizespor
|28
|9
|10
|9
|40:40
|37
|7.
|Kasimpasa
|27
|11
|4
|12
|46:49
|37
|8.
|Alanyaspor
|27
|11
|4
|12
|29:33
|37
|9.
|Konyaspor
|28
|8
|12
|8
|33:33
|36
|10.
|Kayserispor
|27
|9
|9
|9
|27:35
|36
|11.
|Sivasspor
|28
|9
|8
|11
|40:43
|35
|12.
|Antalyaspor
|27
|10
|5
|12
|30:45
|35
|13.
|Fenerbahce
|27
|7
|11
|9
|33:38
|32
|14.
|Ankaragücü
|27
|9
|5
|13
|28:42
|32
|15.
|Bursaspor
|28
|5
|13
|10
|24:33
|28
|16.
|Göztepe
|28
|8
|3
|17
|26:36
|27
|17.
|Akhisar
|27
|6
|6
|15
|29:44
|24
|18.
|Erzurum
|27
|4
|10
|13
|27:37
|22