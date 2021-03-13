Sobota 13. března 2021, svátek má Růžena
Zahraničí

  • Sobota 13. března 2021 Růžena

ONLINE: Leeds hostí Chelsea, následuje Crystal Palace proti West Bromu

Sledujeme online   13:28
Sobotní program 28. kola anglické Premier league startuje ve 13.30 duelem mezi fotbalisty Leedsu a Chelsea. Sledovat ho můžete v podrobné online reportáži.

Zvětšit fotografii

Trenér Thomas Tuchel děkuje po výhře Chelsea svému hráči Reecovi Jamesovi. | foto: AP

Od 16 hodin přivítá Crystal Palace na svém hřišti West Bromwich, v 18.30 hraje Everton s Burnley. Na závěr nastoupí lídr Manchester City od 21 hodin proti Fulhamu.

Páteční předehrávka mezi Newacstlem a Aston Villou vítěze nepřinesla, utkání skončilo 1:1.

Sobotní program 28. kola: 13:30 Leeds - Chelsea, 16:00 Crystal Palace - West Bromwich, 18:30 Everton - Burnley,21:00 Fulham - Manchester City.

Páteční výsledek: Newcastle - Aston Villa 1:1 (90.+4 Lascelles - 86. Watkins).

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Manchester City29215361:2168
2.Manchester United28159455:3254
3.Leicester28165748:3253
4.Chelsea28148644:2550
5.West Ham United27146742:3148
6.Everton27144939:3546
7.Tottenham27136846:2845
8.Liverpool28127947:3643
9.Aston Villa271251039:2841
10.Arsenal271151135:2838
11.Leeds271121443:4635
12.Wolverhampton28981128:3735
13.Crystal Palace28971230:4734
14.Southampton28961335:4933
15.Burnley28791220:3630
16.Newcastle28771428:4528
17.Brighton275111127:3526
18.Fulham285111222:3326
19.West Bromwich28391620:5618
20.Sheffield United28422216:4514
Anglická Premier League
28. kolo 13. 3. 2021 13:30
zápas probíhá
Leeds United : Chelsea FC Chelsea FC 0:0 (-:-)
Sestavy:
Meslier – Ayling (C), D. Llorente, Struijk, Alioski – Phillips – Raphinha, T. Roberts, Dallas, Harrison – Bamford.
Sestavy:
Mendy – Azpilicueta (C), Christensen, Rüdiger, Chilwell – Kanté, Jorginho – Zijach, Mount, Pulisic – Havertz.
Náhradníci:
Casilla – G. Berardi, Costa, Jenkins, Klich, Koch, Poveda, Rodrigo, Shackleton.
Náhradníci:
Arrizabalaga – M. Alonso, Emerson, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, R. James, Kovačić, Werner, K. Zouma.
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
28. kolo 13. 3. 2021 16:00
Crystal Palace FC : West Bromwich Albion 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
28. kolo 13. 3. 2021 18:30
Everton FC : Burnley FC 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Jonathan Moss – Marc Perry, Daniel Robathan

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
28. kolo 13. 3. 2021 21:00
Fulham FC : Manchester City 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Autoři: ,
Slavia - Rangers 1:1, po skvělém úvodu nervozita, hosté odjíždějí spokojenější

Slávističtí fotbalisté remizovali v úvodním osmifinále Evropské ligy s Rangers 1:1, což je výsledek, se kterým bude...

Slavia - Ostrava 2:1, hosty oslabil Fillo, mistr se přesto o výhru bál

Slávističtí fotbalisté si před čtvrtečním pohárovým střetnutím s Rangers udrželi dobré rozpoložení, ostravský Baník ve...

Legenda velebí Součka: Je jedním z důvodů, proč je West Ham vysoko

Během předzápasového rozboru se s úžasem pozastavil nad statistikami Tomáše Součka. „Sto padesát vyhraných hlavičkových...

Souček s Coufalem pomohli West Hamu na páté místo. Uspěla i Chelsea

West Ham s Tomášem Součkem a Vladimírem Coufalem v sestavě zvítězil v dohrávce 27. kola anglické fotbalové ligy nad...

Poborský chce vést český fotbal. Oznámil kandidaturu na předsedu FAČR

Legendární záložník a bývalý reprezentant Karel Poborský se rozhodl zabojovat o pozici předsedy Fotbalové asociace ČR,...

V křečových žilách může být i litr krve, varuje primář Schütz

Premium Viditelně rozšířené žíly, těžké nohy či pocit mravenčení. Potíže s křečovými žílami neboli varixy trápí v populaci...

Velký test samotestů na covid: Kapesní laboratoř vám dá naději, nikoliv jistotu

Premium Chcete do práce nebo na návštěvu k příbuzným? Budete-li mít štěstí, třeba na vás vyjde vhodný test na covid. Pečlivě...

KOMENTÁŘ: Na dveře klepe obří inflace. A bát by se měla i česká vláda

Premium V Americe probíhá obří záchrana ekonomiky na dluh. Do toho všude zdražuje ropa i potraviny. Svět se opět začíná bát...

Manchester City dal Southamptonu pět gólů, Premier League vede už o 14 bodů

Fotbalisté Manchesteru City porazili 5:2 Southampton a vedou anglickou ligu o 14 bodů před Manchesterem United. Po dvou...

ONLINE: Leeds hostí Chelsea, následuje Crystal Palace proti West Bromu

Sledujeme online Sobotní program 28. kola anglické Premier league startuje ve 13.30 duelem mezi fotbalisty Leedsu a Chelsea. Sledovat ho...

„Drobek“ Brobbey to balí v Ajaxu. Rozhádal tím nizozemský fotbal

Nizozemský fotbalový talent Brian Brobbey odejde po této sezoně z Ajaxu Amsterdam do Lipska. A zadarmo. Bundesligový...

Legenda velebí Součka: Je jedním z důvodů, proč je West Ham vysoko

Během předzápasového rozboru se s úžasem pozastavil nad statistikami Tomáše Součka. „Sto padesát vyhraných hlavičkových...

Zhroutil se nám svět. Miss Kašáková promluvila o vzácné nemoci syna

Před pár dny se stala maminkou a zářila štěstím. Misska Veronika Kašáková se nyní svěřila, že obrovskou radost z...

Velká ňadra mi zničila sexuální život, říká žena

Pětatřicetiletá Lyndsey Nurse z Velké Británie nechápe ženy, které si za velké sumy nechávají zvětšovat ňadra do obřích...

Ikonická láhev mění svou tvář. Pilsner Urquell končí s alobalem a plasty

Plzeňský Prazdroj představuje další důležitý krok na cestě k udržitelnosti. Ikonické vratné láhve Pilsner Urquell...

Dělali ze mě lehkou děvu a zlatokopku, říká žena hokejového trenéra Růžičky

Druhá manželka hokejového trenéra Vladimíra Růžičky (57) Marie Růžičková (34) promluvila o své dceři i bývalé práci...

Dodnes neznám důvod našeho rozchodu, říká Doleželová o vztahu s Trundou

Jana Doleželová a někdejší generální ředitel fotbalové Slavie David Trunda se v minulém roce po šestiletém vztahu...

