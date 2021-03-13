ONLINE: Leeds hostí Chelsea, následuje Crystal Palace proti West Bromu

Od 16 hodin přivítá Crystal Palace na svém hřišti West Bromwich, v 18.30 hraje Everton s Burnley. Na závěr nastoupí lídr Manchester City od 21 hodin proti Fulhamu.
Páteční předehrávka mezi Newacstlem a Aston Villou vítěze nepřinesla, utkání skončilo 1:1.
Sobotní program 28. kola: 13:30 Leeds - Chelsea, 16:00 Crystal Palace - West Bromwich, 18:30 Everton - Burnley,21:00 Fulham - Manchester City.
Páteční výsledek: Newcastle - Aston Villa 1:1 (90.+4 Lascelles - 86. Watkins).
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Manchester City
|29
|21
|5
|3
|61:21
|68
|2.
|Manchester United
|28
|15
|9
|4
|55:32
|54
|3.
|Leicester
|28
|16
|5
|7
|48:32
|53
|4.
|Chelsea
|28
|14
|8
|6
|44:25
|50
|5.
|West Ham United
|27
|14
|6
|7
|42:31
|48
|6.
|Everton
|27
|14
|4
|9
|39:35
|46
|7.
|Tottenham
|27
|13
|6
|8
|46:28
|45
|8.
|Liverpool
|28
|12
|7
|9
|47:36
|43
|9.
|Aston Villa
|27
|12
|5
|10
|39:28
|41
|10.
|Arsenal
|27
|11
|5
|11
|35:28
|38
|11.
|Leeds
|27
|11
|2
|14
|43:46
|35
|12.
|Wolverhampton
|28
|9
|8
|11
|28:37
|35
|13.
|Crystal Palace
|28
|9
|7
|12
|30:47
|34
|14.
|Southampton
|28
|9
|6
|13
|35:49
|33
|15.
|Burnley
|28
|7
|9
|12
|20:36
|30
|16.
|Newcastle
|28
|7
|7
|14
|28:45
|28
|17.
|Brighton
|27
|5
|11
|11
|27:35
|26
|18.
|Fulham
|28
|5
|11
|12
|22:33
|26
|19.
|West Bromwich
|28
|3
|9
|16
|20:56
|18
|20.
|Sheffield United
|28
|4
|2
|22
|16:45
|14
Meslier – Ayling (C), D. Llorente, Struijk, Alioski – Phillips – Raphinha, T. Roberts, Dallas, Harrison – Bamford.
Mendy – Azpilicueta (C), Christensen, Rüdiger, Chilwell – Kanté, Jorginho – Zijach, Mount, Pulisic – Havertz.
Casilla – G. Berardi, Costa, Jenkins, Klich, Koch, Poveda, Rodrigo, Shackleton.
Arrizabalaga – M. Alonso, Emerson, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, R. James, Kovačić, Werner, K. Zouma.
Rozhodčí: Jonathan Moss – Marc Perry, Daniel RobathanPřejít na on-line reportáž