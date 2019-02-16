Anglický pohár: Wimbledon hraje s Millwallem, City proti týmu z čtvrté ligy

Do čtvrtfinále už postoupily prvoligové kluby Watford s Brightonem. V sobotu se hrají ještě další dvě osmifinále Anglického poháru. Newport ze čtvrté ligy od 18.30 hostí Manchester City, třetiligový Wimbledon hraje od 16.00 s druholigovým Millwallem.
Osmifinálové kole vrcholí v pondělí soubojem Chelsea s Manchesterem United. V neděli se hrají duely Bristol City - Wolverhampton Wanderers, Doncaster Rovers - Crystal Palace a Swansea City - Brentford.

FA Cup
Osmifinále 16. 2. 2019 16:00
zápas probíhá
AFC Wimbledon : Millwall FC 0:1 (0:1)
Góly:
Góly:
5. Wallace
Sestavy:
Ramsdale – Oshilaja, Nightingale, McDonald – Sibbick, McLoughlin, Hartigan, Wordsworth, Garratt – Pigott, Folivi
Sestavy:
Archer – Romeo, Cooper, Pearce, M. Wallace – J. Wallace, Williams, Leonard, Ferguson – Gregory, O'Brien
Náhradníci:
McDonnell – Barcham, Connolly, Pinnock, Soares, Terell, Wagstaff
Náhradníci:
Martin – Eliott, Hanson, Hutchinson, Morison, Skalák, Tunnicliffe

Rozhodčí: Moss – Perry, Halliday

FA Cup
Osmifinále 16. 2. 2019 18:30
Newport County AFC : Manchester City 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Marriner – Long, Massey

FA Cup
Osmifinále 16. 2. 2019 13:30
Brighton & Hove Albion FC : Derby County 2:1 (2:0)
Góly:
33. Knockaert
45+3. Locadia
Góly:
82. Cole
Sestavy:
Button – Bruno, Duffy, Burn, Bernardo – Kayal, Stephens, Bissouma (86. Gross), Knockaert – Locadia (81. Gyokores), Džahánbachš
Sestavy:
Roos – Bryson, Keogh, Tomori – Bogle, Huddlestone, Wilson, Malone (46. Cole) – Waghorn, Nugent (73. Jozefzoon), Holmes (46. Marriott)
Náhradníci:
Sanchez – Bong, Gross, Gyokeres, Molumby, Montoya, Ostigard
Náhradníci:
Ravas – Cole, Evans, Johnson, Jozefzoon, Marriott, Wisdom
Žluté karty:
76. Bissouma, 90+4. Bruno
Žluté karty:
20. Tomori, 28. Wilson, 35. Malone

Rozhodčí: Coote – Cook, Davies

FA Cup
Osmifinále 15. 2. 2019 20:48
Queens Park Rangers : Watford FC 0:1 (0:1)
Góly:
Góly:
45+1. Capoue
Sestavy:
Lumley – Furlong, Leistner, Hall (C) (85. Osayi-Samuel) – Wszolek (76. Eze), Luongo, Cousins, Freeman, Bidwell – Wells (71. Hemed), Smith.
Sestavy:
Gomes – Janmaat, Kabasele, Britos, Holebas – Capoue, Cleverley (83. Domingos Quina) – Hughes, Sema (73. Mariappa) – Deeney (C), Gray (73. Doucouré).
Náhradníci:
Ingram, Eze, Scowen, Manning, Hemed, Osayi-Samuel, Kakay.
Náhradníci:
Mariappa, Deulofeu, Doucouré, Peňaranda, Domingos Quina, Navarro, Dahlberg.
Žluté karty:
Žluté karty:
76. Mariappa, 86. Doucouré

Rozhodčí: Oliver – Bennett, Robathan

FA Cup
Osmifinále 17. 2. 2019 17:00
Doncaster Rovers FC : Crystal Palace FC 0:0 (-:-)
FA Cup
Osmifinále 17. 2. 2019 17:00
Swansea City : Brentford 0:0 (-:-)
FA Cup
Osmifinále 17. 2. 2019 14:00
Bristol City FC : Wolverhampton Wanderers 0:0 (-:-)
