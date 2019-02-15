Bayern dvakrát prohrával, předehrávku v Augsburgu však nakonec zvládl

Fotbal


Další 3 fotografie v galerii

Niklas Süle z Bayernu Mnichov a Jan Morávek (vpravo) z Augsburgu bojují o míč. | foto: Reuters

22:30
Fotbalisté Bayernu Mnichov napínali své příznivce, když v předehrávce 22. kola německé ligy dvakrát pustili domácí Augsburg do vedení, ale nakonec si odvážejí tři body za výhru 3:2.
Vstoupit do diskuse

PŘIPRAVUJEME PODROBNOSTI...

Německá fotbalová liga - předehrávka 22. kola: Augsburg - Bayern Mnichov 2:3 (1. vlastní Goretzka, 24. Či Tong-won - 17. a 45.+3 Coman, 53. Alaba).

Německá Bundesliga
22. kolo 15. 2. 2019 20:30
FC Augsburg : Bayern Mnichov 2:3 (2:2)
Góly:
1. Goretzka (vla.)
23. Či Tong-won
Góly:
17. Coman
45+3. Coman
53. Alaba
Sestavy:
Kobel – Schmid, Oxford, Danso, Stafylidis (69. Richter) – Morávek (78. Ku Ja-Čeol), R. Khedira – Či Tong-won, Gregoritsch, Max (C) – Córdova.
Sestavy:
Neuer (C) – Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba – Goretzka, Th. Alcântara (82. Javi Martínez), James Rodríguez (56. T. Müller) – Gnabry (64. Ribéry), Lewandowski, Coman.
Náhradníci:
Giefer – Callsen-Bracker, Götze, Jensen, Richter, Ku Ja-Čeol, Stanić.
Náhradníci:
Ulreich – J. Boateng, Rafinha, Javi Martínez, T. Müller, Ribéry, Sanches.
Žluté karty:
76. Richter
Žluté karty:
72. Goretzka, 90+2. Javi Martínez

Rozhodčí: Steinhausová – Sather, Assmuth

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Dortmund21155154:2350
2.Bayern Mnichov22153450:2648
3.Mönchengladbach21133541:2142
4.Lipsko21115538:1838
5.Eintracht Frankfurt2196640:2733
6.Leverkusen21103837:3233
7.Wolfsburg2195732:3032
8.Hertha Berlín2187634:3131
9.Hoffenheim2179541:3230
10.Brémy2186736:3230
11.Mohuč2176823:3327
12.Düsseldorf21741025:3925
13.Freiburg2158829:3723
14.Schalke21641125:3222
15.Augsburg22461231:4018
16.Stuttgart21431417:4715
17.Hannover21351320:4414
18.Norimberk21261317:4612
Autoři: ,

Fortuna liga 2018-19 s novým hracím modelem

Jarní část začne 9. února. Fobalová liga se hraje podle nového formátu s nadstavbovou částí. Po 30 kolech se týmy rozdělí na tři skupiny. První o titul o šesti týmech, druhá o možnost postupu do Evropské ligy o čtyřech mužstvech (bude se hrát pohárovým způsobem) a třetí o udržení opět o šesti družstvech. Titul obhajuje Plzeň, nováčky jsou Opava a Příbram.

Guélor Kanga, Nikolaj Komličenko, Miroslav Stoch, Peter Olayinka Jean-David BeauguelMichael Krmenčík, Lukáš Masopust, David Moberg Karlsson, Petr Ševčík

SPORT 2019: Liga mistrů, Evropská liga, SP v biatlonu, MS v alpském lyžování, MS v biatlonu, MS v hokeji, MS basketbalistů, MS v ragby, MS v atletice 

Kurzy

AnglieFrancieNěmeckoŠpanělskoItálie
22. 2.West Ham - Fulham1.883.754.1
22. 2.Cardiff - Watford3.053.352.4
23. 2.Burnley - Tottenham5.83.91.63
23. 2.Bournemouth - Wolves2.783.252.67
23. 2.Newcastle - Huddersfield Town1.83.455.1
23. 2.Leicester - Crystal Palace2.23.353.45
16. 2.Marseille - Amiens1.434.658
16. 2.Monaco - Nantes1.873.654.2
16. 2.Angers - Nice2.353.053.4
17. 2.Lille - Montpellier1.913.364.55
17. 2.Bordeaux - Toulouse1.853.454.6
17. 2.Caen - Štrasburk2.983.122.56
17. 2.Reims - Rennes2.433.173.1
17. 2.Saint-Étienne - PSG5.14.31.62
20. 2.Bordeaux - Guingamp1.883.354.3
16. 2.Schalke - Freiburg1.753.85.1
16. 2.Hoffenheim - Hannover1.326.059.3
16. 2.Stuttgart - RB Lipsko5.14.051.7
16. 2.Wolfsburg - Mohuč1.7444.85
16. 2.Hertha - W. Brémy2.453.52.97
17. 2.Frankfurt - Mönchengladbach2.373.53.1
17. 2.Leverkusen - Düsseldorf1.454.77.8
18. 2.Norimberk - Dortmund7.951.42
16. 2.Celta de Vigo - Levante1.8244.15
16. 2.Vallecano - Atl. Madrid5.73.81.69
16. 2.Real Sociedad - Leganés2.083.124.15
16. 2.Barcelona - Real Valladolid1.168.420
17. 2.Real Madrid - Girona1.27.416
17. 2.Valencia - Espanyol1.753.75.1
17. 2.Villarreal - Sevilla2.453.552.84
17. 2.Real Betis - Alavés1.743.555.4
18. 2.Huesca - Ath. Bilbao3.053.152.45
16. 2.Cagliari - Parma2.073.353.85
16. 2.Atalanta BC - AC Milán2.033.53.8
17. 2.Spal - Fiorentina3.53.22.25
17. 2.Udinese - Chievo1.833.44.95
17. 2.Empoli - Sassuolo2.73.42.65
17. 2.Janov - Lazio3.33.32.3
17. 2.Inter - Sampdoria1.584.16.1
17. 2.Neapol - Turín1.434.77.7
18. 2.AS Řím - Bologna1.424.957.4
Ministerstvo financí varuje: Účastí na hazardní hře může vzniknout závislost
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Manchester City27212474:2065
2.Liverpool26205159:1565
3.Tottenham26200654:2560
4.Manchester United26156552:3551
5.Arsenal26155653:3750
6.Chelsea26155645:2950
7.Wolverhampton26116934:3339
8.Watford26107934:3437
9.Everton27961236:3933
10.West Ham United26961132:3933
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Dortmund21155154:2350
2.Bayern Mnichov22153450:2648
3.Mönchengladbach21133541:2142
4.Lipsko21115538:1838
5.Eintracht Frankfurt2196640:2733
6.Leverkusen21103837:3233
7.Wolfsburg2195732:3032
8.Hertha Berlín2187634:3131
9.Hoffenheim2179541:3230
10.Brémy2186736:3230
KLUBZVRPSB
1.FC Barcelona23156260:2351
2.Real Madrid23143640:2745
3.Atlético Madrid23128333:1744
4.FC Sevilla23107638:2537
5.Getafe2398628:1935
6.Alavés23105824:2735
7.Betis Sevilla2395926:2932
8.Valencie23613424:2031
9.San Sebastian2387827:2531
10.Eibar2379731:3230
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Juventus Turín24213052:1566
2.Neapol23164342:1852
3.Inter Milán23134632:1643
4.AC Milán23109432:2139
5.Bergamo23115750:3138
6.AS Řím23108544:3038
7.Lazio Řím23115732:2538
8.FC Turín23810528:2234
9.Sampdoria Janov2396839:3033
10.Fiorentina23711533:2532
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Paris St. Germain22192168:1359
2.Lille24154542:2249
3.Lyon24127538:2743
4.St. Etienne24117635:3040
5.Montpellier23910431:1937
6.Marseille24114938:3437
7.Nice24107719:2337
8.Rennes24106834:3136
9.Štrasburk2498740:2935
10.Remeš24811521:2235

Nepřehlédněte

Nejčtenější

Plzeň se Slavií drží pět pohárových míst, koeficient znovu posílil

EUFORIE. Plzeňští fotbalisté se radují z vítězného gólu v úvodním utkání...

Fotbalové Česko i pro pohárový ročník 2020/2021 vyšle do kvalifikace o Ligu mistrů dva kluby. A...

Plzeň - Záhřeb 2:1, domácí prohrávali, výhru a naději zařídil Pernica

NEČEKANÝ STŘELEC. Obránce Luděk Pernica rozhodl dvěma góly o vítězství Plzně...

Plzeňští fotbalisté přes padesát minut nevystřelili na bránu, ale nakonec triumfovali. V úvodním...

Slavia - Genk 0:0, tyče i spousta šancí, domácí ale gól nedali

TVRDÝ STŘET. Brankář Genku Danny Vukovic se pokouší vyboxovat míč ve vzdušném...

Mnoho příležitostí měli fotbalisté Slavie v úvodním utkání play off Evropské ligy proti Genku,...

Pánové, to není příprava, křičel Vrba. Jak v poločase mužstvo probudil

Plzeňský trenér Pavel Vrba před startem domácího zápasu Evropské ligy proti...

Zase ho po zápase vyvolávali fanoušci. „Pááável Vrba.“ Trenér plzeňských fotbalistů hbitě přeběhl...

Klidně dá šest gólů z pěti šancí. Tanzanská perla, hrozba pro Slavii

Tanzanský fotbalový útočník Mbwana Samatta, nejlepší střelec belgického Genku.

VIDEO Odjakživa ho inspirovali především útočníci. Když sledoval zápasy anglické Premier League,...

Další z rubriky

Skvělý závěr Sevilly, v deseti vydřela bod. Remizovala i Barcelona

Lionel Messi z Barcelony (vlevo) a Markel Susaeta z Bilbaa utíkají za míčem.

Dlouho se zdálo, že fotbalisté Sevilly odejdou z utkání 23. kola s prázdnou. S Eibarem prohrávali o...

Demolice Chelsea: Guardiola se rozplýval, Sarri je v problémech

Frustrovaní fotbalisté Chelsea kráčejí po hrišti poté, co od Manchesteru City...

Že šli fotbalisté Manchesteru City do ligového duelu s Chelsea jako favorit, bylo jasné. Jenže asi...

Benfica nastřílela deset gólů, v Nizozemsku se trefil Necid

Fotbalisté Benfiky Lisabon slaví gól v utkání proti PAOK Soluň.

Fotbalisté Benficy rozdrtili v 21. kole portugalské ligy doma Nacional Funchal 10:0. Pro slavný...

Schöneck je rájem pro děti i dospělé
Schöneck je rájem pro děti i dospělé

Přemýšlíte, kde prožít zimní dovolenou s dětmi? Máme pro vás báječný tip! Kousek za hranicemi najdete areál nevídaných rozměrů a hlavně s pestrou nabídkou možností zábavy.

Najdete na iDNES.cz

posunout
posunout

Právě čtete

    Mohlo by vás zajímat

    Lidovky.cz

    Expres.cz

    Wiki.iDNES.cz

    FIFA | Ženský fotbal | Cristiano Ronaldo | Liga mistrů (UEFA) | Výsledky Fortuna ligy | Lionel Messi | Sportovní kluby | Fotbal - hry | Kurzy měn | Australian Open 2019