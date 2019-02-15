Bayern dvakrát prohrával, předehrávku v Augsburgu však nakonec zvládl

PŘIPRAVUJEME PODROBNOSTI...
Německá fotbalová liga - předehrávka 22. kola: Augsburg - Bayern Mnichov 2:3 (1. vlastní Goretzka, 24. Či Tong-won - 17. a 45.+3 Coman, 53. Alaba).
1. Goretzka (vla.)
23. Či Tong-won
17. Coman
45+3. Coman
53. Alaba
Kobel – Schmid, Oxford, Danso, Stafylidis (69. Richter) – Morávek (78. Ku Ja-Čeol), R. Khedira – Či Tong-won, Gregoritsch, Max (C) – Córdova.
Neuer (C) – Kimmich, Süle, Hummels, Alaba – Goretzka, Th. Alcântara (82. Javi Martínez), James Rodríguez (56. T. Müller) – Gnabry (64. Ribéry), Lewandowski, Coman.
Giefer – Callsen-Bracker, Götze, Jensen, Richter, Ku Ja-Čeol, Stanić.
Ulreich – J. Boateng, Rafinha, Javi Martínez, T. Müller, Ribéry, Sanches.
76. Richter
72. Goretzka, 90+2. Javi Martínez
Rozhodčí: Steinhausová – Sather, Assmuth
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Dortmund
|21
|15
|5
|1
|54:23
|50
|2.
|Bayern Mnichov
|22
|15
|3
|4
|50:26
|48
|3.
|Mönchengladbach
|21
|13
|3
|5
|41:21
|42
|4.
|Lipsko
|21
|11
|5
|5
|38:18
|38
|5.
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|21
|9
|6
|6
|40:27
|33
|6.
|Leverkusen
|21
|10
|3
|8
|37:32
|33
|7.
|Wolfsburg
|21
|9
|5
|7
|32:30
|32
|8.
|Hertha Berlín
|21
|8
|7
|6
|34:31
|31
|9.
|Hoffenheim
|21
|7
|9
|5
|41:32
|30
|10.
|Brémy
|21
|8
|6
|7
|36:32
|30
|11.
|Mohuč
|21
|7
|6
|8
|23:33
|27
|12.
|Düsseldorf
|21
|7
|4
|10
|25:39
|25
|13.
|Freiburg
|21
|5
|8
|8
|29:37
|23
|14.
|Schalke
|21
|6
|4
|11
|25:32
|22
|15.
|Augsburg
|22
|4
|6
|12
|31:40
|18
|16.
|Stuttgart
|21
|4
|3
|14
|17:47
|15
|17.
|Hannover
|21
|3
|5
|13
|20:44
|14
|18.
|Norimberk
|21
|2
|6
|13
|17:46
|12