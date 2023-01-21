ONLINE: Duel gigantů, Liverpool hraje s Chelsea. Pak West Ham či Newcastle

Sobotní výsledky 21. kola: 13:30 Liverpool - Chelsea, 16:00 West Ham United - Everton, Bournemouth - Nottingham, Leicester - Brighton, Southampton - Aston Villa, 18:30 Crystal Palace - Newcastle.
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Arsenal
|18
|15
|2
|1
|42:14
|47
|2.
|Manchester City
|19
|13
|3
|3
|50:20
|42
|3.
|Manchester United
|19
|12
|3
|4
|30:22
|39
|4.
|Newcastle
|19
|10
|8
|1
|33:11
|38
|5.
|Tottenham
|20
|10
|3
|7
|39:31
|33
|6.
|Fulham
|20
|9
|4
|7
|32:29
|31
|7.
|Brighton
|18
|9
|3
|6
|35:25
|30
|8.
|Brentford
|19
|7
|8
|4
|32:28
|29
|9.
|Liverpool
|18
|8
|4
|6
|34:25
|28
|10.
|Chelsea
|19
|8
|4
|7
|22:21
|28
|11.
|Aston Villa
|19
|7
|4
|8
|22:27
|25
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|19
|6
|5
|8
|18:27
|23
|13.
|Nottingham
|19
|5
|5
|9
|15:34
|20
|14.
|Leicester
|19
|5
|2
|12
|26:33
|17
|15.
|Leeds
|18
|4
|5
|9
|26:33
|17
|16.
|Wolverhampton
|19
|4
|5
|10
|12:27
|17
|17.
|Bournemouth
|19
|4
|4
|11
|18:41
|16
|18.
|West Ham United
|19
|4
|3
|12
|15:25
|15
|19.
|Everton
|19
|3
|6
|10
|15:26
|15
|20.
|Southampton
|19
|4
|3
|12
|17:34
|15
Alisson – Milner, Konaté, Gomez, Robertson – Keïta, Bajcetic, Alcântara – Elliott, Salah, Gakpo.
Arrizabalaga – T. Chalobah, T. Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella – Gallagher, Jorginho – Zíjáš, Mount, Hall – Havertz.
Kelleher – C. Jones, Fabinho, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, J. Henderson, Núñez, Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Bettinelli – W. Fofana, Chukwuemeka, Aubameyang, Mudryk, Loftus-Cheek, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Humphreys.
Rozhodčí: Oliver – Burt, BennettPřejít na on-line reportáž
Rozhodčí: Bramall – Eaton, MeredithPřejít na on-line reportáž
Rozhodčí: Pawson – Perry, LedgerPřejít na on-line reportáž