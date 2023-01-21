Sobota 21. ledna 2023, svátek má Běla
Zahraničí

  Sobota 21. ledna 2023 Běla

ONLINE: Duel gigantů, Liverpool hraje s Chelsea. Pak West Ham či Newcastle

Sledujeme online   13:16
Sobotní program 21. kola anglické Premier League startuje tahákem, duelem momentálně spících gigantů. Devátý Liverpool po dvou porážkách za sebou bojuje s desátou Chelsea, střetnutí můžete od 13:30 sledovat v podrobné online reportáži minutu po minutě.

Zvětšit fotografii

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) padá po srážce s Jamesem Milnerem (Liverpool). | foto: Matt DunhamAP

Sobotní výsledky 21. kola: 13:30 Liverpool - Chelsea, 16:00 West Ham United - Everton, Bournemouth - Nottingham, Leicester - Brighton, Southampton - Aston Villa, 18:30 Crystal Palace - Newcastle.

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Arsenal18152142:1447
2.Manchester City19133350:2042
3.Manchester United19123430:2239
4.Newcastle19108133:1138
5.Tottenham20103739:3133
6.Fulham2094732:2931
7.Brighton1893635:2530
8.Brentford1978432:2829
9.Liverpool1884634:2528
10.Chelsea1984722:2128
11.Aston Villa1974822:2725
12.Crystal Palace1965818:2723
13.Nottingham1955915:3420
14.Leicester19521226:3317
15.Leeds1845926:3317
16.Wolverhampton19451012:2717
17.Bournemouth19441118:4116
18.West Ham United19431215:2515
19.Everton19361015:2615
20.Southampton19431217:3415
Anglická Premier League
21. kolo 21. 1. 2023 16:00
Southampton FC : Aston Villa FC Aston Villa FC 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
21. kolo 21. 1. 2023 13:30
Liverpool FC Liverpool FC : Chelsea FC Chelsea FC 0:0 (-:-)
Sestavy:
Alisson – Milner, Konaté, Gomez, Robertson – Keïta, Bajcetic, Alcântara – Elliott, Salah, Gakpo.
Sestavy:
Arrizabalaga – T. Chalobah, T. Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella – Gallagher, Jorginho – Zíjáš, Mount, Hall – Havertz.
Náhradníci:
Kelleher – C. Jones, Fabinho, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, J. Henderson, Núñez, Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Náhradníci:
Bettinelli – W. Fofana, Chukwuemeka, Aubameyang, Mudryk, Loftus-Cheek, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Humphreys.

Rozhodčí: Oliver – Burt, Bennett

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
21. kolo 21. 1. 2023 16:00
AFC Bournemouth : Nottingham Forest FC 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
21. kolo 21. 1. 2023 16:00
West Ham United West Ham United : Everton Everton 0:0 (-:-)
Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
21. kolo 21. 1. 2023 16:00
Leicester City Leicester City : Brighton & Hove Albion 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Bramall – Eaton, Meredith

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Anglická Premier League
21. kolo 21. 1. 2023 18:30
Crystal Palace FC Crystal Palace FC : Newcastle United Newcastle United 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Pawson – Perry, Ledger

Přejít na on-line reportáž
Los Fortuna Ligy 2022-23

Jarní sezona fotbalové ligy začne 28. ledna a základní část se bude hrát do konce dubna. Květnová nadstavba bude mít stejný formát jako v předchozí sezoně.

Matěj VydraDavid Pech, Dimitrije KamenovičBabacar Sy, Mojmír Chytil, Roman Květ, Kaan KairinenAwer Mabil, Qazim Laci

Plzeň - Hradec, Olomouc - Sparta, Slavia - Jablonec, Zlín - Baník

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Bayern Mnichov16105149:1435
2.Freiburg1593325:1730
3.Lipsko1685331:2229
4.Eintracht Frankfurt1583432:2427
5.Union Berlín1583424:2027
6.Dortmund1581625:2125
7.Wolfsburg1565424:2023
8.Mönchengladbach1564528:2422
9.Brémy1563625:2721
10.Mohuč1554619:2419
KLUBZVRPSB
1.FC Barcelona16132135:641
2.Real Madrid16122236:1638
3.Real Sociedad17112426:1835
4.Atlético Madrid1784524:1628
5.Villarreal1784520:1328
6.Betis Sevilla1684419:1328
7.Pamplona1783617:1627
8.Bilbao1775525:1726
9.Vallecano1775524:2026
10.Mallorca1874715:1625
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Neapol18152144:1447
2.AC Milán18115235:2038
3.Juventus Turín18114327:1237
4.Inter Milán18121538:2437
5.Lazio Řím18104431:1534
6.Bergamo18104434:2034
7.AS Řím18104423:1634
8.Udine1867526:2125
9.FC Turín1865718:2023
10.Fiorentina1865721:2423
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Paris St. Germain19152248:1447
2.Lens19135132:1344
3.Marseille19133339:1642
4.Monako19114442:2637
5.Rennes19114436:2037
6.Lille19104535:2534
7.Lorient1995531:2932
8.Clermont1984724:2728
9.Lyon1974828:2325
10.Nice1967622:2025

