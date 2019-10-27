Anglická liga: Liverpool proti Tottenhamu, hrají i Arsenal a United

Fotbal


Trenér Liverpoolu Jürgen Klopp sleduje rozcvičku soupeře před ligovým utkáním proti Tottenhamu. | foto: Reuters

17:27
Fotbalisté Liverpoolu mohou v Premier League znovu zvýšit náskok před druhým Manchesterem City na šest bodů, ale nejdřív potřebují porazit Tottenham. Od 17.30 se v Anglii ještě další dva zápasy: Norwich - Manchester United a Arsenal - Crystal Palace, sledujte je v podrobných online přenosech.
V úvodním nedělním utkání remizoval Newcastle s Wolverhamptonem 1:1.

Nedělní výsledky 10. kola: Newcastle - Wolverhampton 1:1 (37. Lascelles - 73. Jonny), 17:30 Arsenal - Crystal Palace, Liverpool - Tottenham, Norwich - Manchester United.

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Liverpool981021:725
2.Manchester City1071232:922
3.Leicester1062225:820
4.Chelsea1062223:1620
5.Arsenal943213:1215
6.Crystal Palace94238:1014
7.Sheffield United103439:813
8.Bournemouth1034313:1313
9.West Ham United1034312:1413
10.Tottenham933315:1312
11.Wolverhampton1026213:1312
12.Burnley1033414:1512
13.Brighton1033412:1412
14.Aston Villa1032515:1611
15.Manchester United924310:910
16.Everton1031610:1610
17.Newcastle102356:159
18.Southampton102269:258
19.Norwich921610:217
20.Watford100555:215
Anglická Premier League
10. kolo 27. 10. 2019 17:30
zápas probíhá
Norwich City : Manchester United 0:0 (-:-)
Sestavy:
Krul – Aarons, Amadou, Godfrey, Lewis – Tettey – Buendía, Leitner, McLean, Cantwell – Pukki.
Sestavy:
de Gea – Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Young – McTominay, Fred – James, Pereira, Rashford – Martial.
Náhradníci:
McGovern – Byram, Drmić, O. Hernández, Stiepermann, Srbeny, Trybull.
Náhradníci:
Romero – Greenwood, Garner, Lingard, Mata, Williams, Rojo.
Anglická Premier League
10. kolo 27. 10. 2019 17:30
zápas probíhá
Liverpool FC : Tottenham Hotspur 0:1 (-:-)
Góly:
Góly:
1. Kane
Sestavy:
Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, V. van Dijk, Robertson – J. Henderson (C), Fabinho, Wijnaldum – M. Salah, Firmino, Mané.
Sestavy:
Gazzaniga – Aurier, Alderweireld, D. Sánchez, Rose – Winks, Moussa Sissoko – Eriksen, Alli, Son Hung-min – Kane (C).
Náhradníci:
Adrián – Joe Gomez, Keïta, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi.
Náhradníci:
B. Austin – B. Davies, Vertonghen, Dier, Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, NDombèlé.

Rozhodčí: Taylor – Beswick, Nunn

Anglická Premier League
10. kolo 27. 10. 2019 17:30
zápas probíhá
Arsenal FC : Crystal Palace FC 0:0 (-:-)
Sestavy:
Leno – Chambers, Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Tierney – Guendouzi, Xhaka (C) – Pépé, D. Ceballos, Aubameyang – A. Lacazette.
Sestavy:
Hennessey – J. Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, van Aanholt – Kouyaté, Milivojević (C), McArthur – Townsend, Zaha – J. Ayew.
Náhradníci:
E. Martínez – Saka, Kolašinac, Torreira, Holding, Bellerín, Martinelli.
Náhradníci:
Henderson – Ch. Benteke, Dann, James McCarthy, Kelly, Meyer, Schlupp.

Rozhodčí: Atkinson – Betts, Kirkup

Anglická Premier League
10. kolo 27. 10. 2019 15:00
Newcastle United : Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:1 (1:0)
Góly:
37. Lascelles
Góly:
73. J. Castro
Sestavy:
Dúbravka – Yedlin, F. Fernández, Lascelles (C), Clark, Willems – Almirón, M. Longstaff (90. Atsu), S. Longstaff, Saint-Maximin (90. Gayle) – Joelinton (84. Shelvey).
Sestavy:
Patrício – Dendoncker, Coady (C), Saïss – Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, J. Castro (84. Vinagre) – Traoré, Jiménez, Diogo Jota (70. Neto).
Náhradníci:
Darlow – Atsu, P. Dummett, Gayle, Krafth, Muto, Shelvey.
Náhradníci:
Ruddy – Cutrone, Kilman, Neto, J. Vallejo, Vinagre, Ashley-Seal.
Žluté karty:
55. Clark, 66. Lascelles
Žluté karty:
69. Saïss, 75. Neves
Červené karty:
83. S. Longstaff
Červené karty:

Rozhodčí: Friend – Wilkes, Holmes

Slavia v Lize mistrů

5. listopadu: Barcelona - Slavia od 18:55, 27. listopadu: Slavia - Inter Milán od 21:00, 10. prosince: Dortmund - Slavia od 21:00.

Kvalifikace o Euro 2020

14. listopadu: Česko - Kosovo od 20:45, 17. listopadu: Bulharsko - Česko od 18:00.

Postup na ME 2020 už mají jistý Belgie, Itálie, Rusko, Polsko, Ukrajina a Španělsko.

Kurzy

AnglieNěmeckoŠpanělskoItálieFrancie
27. 10.Norwich - Manchester U.4.643.721.85
27. 10.Liverpool - Tottenham1.494.866.54
27. 10.Arsenal - Crystal P.1.494.746.85
2. 11.Arsenal - Wolves1.683.904.73
2. 11.Bournemouth - Manchester U.3.023.442.26
2. 11.Aston Villa - Liverpool6.834.741.42
2. 11.Watford - Chelsea4.564.041.68
3. 11.Crystal P. - Leicester3.513.372.08
2. 11.Sheffield Utd. - Burnley2.193.173.43
2. 11.West Ham - Newcastle1.913.533.91
27. 10.M´gladbach - Frankfurt2.103.883.44
2. 11.Union Berlin - Hertha2.823.352.43
2. 11.RB Leipzig - Mainz1.355.297.55
2. 11.Leverkusen - M´gladbach2.033.803.28
2. 11.Bremen - Freiburg2.053.603.37
2. 11.Dortmund - Wolfsburg1.484.366.34
1. 11.Hoffenheim - Paderborn1.534.595.28
2. 11.Frankfurt - Bayern6.555.171.40
3. 11.Augsburg - Schalke3.483.761.97
3. 11.Düsseldorf - 1. FC Köln2.633.632.45
27. 10.Osasuna - Valencia2.653.153.04
27. 10.FC Sevilla - Getafe1.733.655.71
30. 10.Betis Sevilla - Vigo2.023.533.80
30. 10.Bilbao - Espanyol1.773.465.35
30. 10.Valencia - FC Sevilla2.573.412.77
30. 10.Real Madrid - Leganés1.295.9010.70
31. 10.Mallorca - Osasuna2.473.053.21
31. 10.Getafe - Granada1.963.254.52
30. 10.S. Sebastian - Levante1.554.445.88
31. 10.Eibar - Villarreal2.723.422.61
27. 10.Fiorentina - Lazio Roma2.553.522.87
31. 10.AC Milan - Spal1.464.567.31
30. 10.Lazio Roma - FC Torino1.634.085.52
30. 10.Udinese - AS Roma3.883.591.98
30. 10.Sampdoria - Lecce1.953.623.98
30. 10.Sassuolo - Fiorentina3.223.572.21
29. 10.Parma - Hellas Verona2.193.263.60
29. 10.Brescia - Inter Milano5.764.231.59
30. 10.Juventus - FC Genoa1.335.379.93
30. 10.Cagliari - Bologna2.623.372.74
27. 10.Paris SG - Marseille1.227.0515.50
2. 11.Nimes - Rennes2.423.302.87
2. 11.Amiens - Brest1.793.644.39
2. 11.Toulouse - Lyon4.113.701.83
2. 11.Angers - Strasbourg2.103.103.78
3. 11.Bordeaux - Nantes2.313.053.28
1. 11.Dijon - Paris SG11.506.491.22
2. 11.Marseille - Lille2.173.283.35
2. 11.Metz - Montpellier2.473.053.00
3. 11.St. Etienne - Monaco2.733.362.50
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Liverpool981021:725
2.Manchester City1071232:922
3.Leicester1062225:820
4.Chelsea1062223:1620
5.Arsenal943213:1215
6.Crystal Palace94238:1014
7.Sheffield United103439:813
8.Bournemouth1034313:1313
9.West Ham United1034312:1413
10.Tottenham933315:1312
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Bayern Mnichov953124:1118
2.Freiburg952217:1017
3.Dortmund944120:1116
4.Mönchengladbach851215:716
5.Wolfsburg844011:516
6.Lipsko943217:1015
7.Schalke943214:915
8.Leverkusen943214:1315
9.Eintracht Frankfurt842214:1014
10.Hoffenheim942311:1314
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Granada1062217:1020
2.FC Barcelona961223:1019
3.San Sebastian1061317:1019
4.Atlético Madrid1054110:519
5.Real Madrid953116:918
6.Villarreal1052324:1417
7.FC Sevilla951311:1116
8.Valladolid1035210:914
9.Getafe934214:1213
10.Bilbao103438:713
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Juventus Turín972016:823
2.Inter Milán971120:922
3.Bergamo962128:1420
4.Neapol952218:1117
5.Cagliari943213:815
6.Parma941415:1313
7.AS Řím834112:1013
8.Lazio Řím833216:912
9.Fiorentina833212:1012
10.Boloňa933312:1212
KLUBZVRPSB
1.Paris St. Germain1080221:524
2.Nantes116149:719
3.Lille1153317:1118
4.Remeš115339:418
5.Angers1152416:1617
6.Brest1145213:1317
7.Marseille1044212:1116
8.Bordeaux1143415:1415
9.Rennes1143413:1215
10.Montpellier114349:815

