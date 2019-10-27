Anglická liga: Liverpool proti Tottenhamu, hrají i Arsenal a United

V úvodním nedělním utkání remizoval Newcastle s Wolverhamptonem 1:1.
Nedělní výsledky 10. kola: Newcastle - Wolverhampton 1:1 (37. Lascelles - 73. Jonny), 17:30 Arsenal - Crystal Palace, Liverpool - Tottenham, Norwich - Manchester United.
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Liverpool
|9
|8
|1
|0
|21:7
|25
|2.
|Manchester City
|10
|7
|1
|2
|32:9
|22
|3.
|Leicester
|10
|6
|2
|2
|25:8
|20
|4.
|Chelsea
|10
|6
|2
|2
|23:16
|20
|5.
|Arsenal
|9
|4
|3
|2
|13:12
|15
|6.
|Crystal Palace
|9
|4
|2
|3
|8:10
|14
|7.
|Sheffield United
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9:8
|13
|8.
|Bournemouth
|10
|3
|4
|3
|13:13
|13
|9.
|West Ham United
|10
|3
|4
|3
|12:14
|13
|10.
|Tottenham
|9
|3
|3
|3
|15:13
|12
|11.
|Wolverhampton
|10
|2
|6
|2
|13:13
|12
|12.
|Burnley
|10
|3
|3
|4
|14:15
|12
|13.
|Brighton
|10
|3
|3
|4
|12:14
|12
|14.
|Aston Villa
|10
|3
|2
|5
|15:16
|11
|15.
|Manchester United
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10:9
|10
|16.
|Everton
|10
|3
|1
|6
|10:16
|10
|17.
|Newcastle
|10
|2
|3
|5
|6:15
|9
|18.
|Southampton
|10
|2
|2
|6
|9:25
|8
|19.
|Norwich
|9
|2
|1
|6
|10:21
|7
|20.
|Watford
|10
|0
|5
|5
|5:21
|5
Krul – Aarons, Amadou, Godfrey, Lewis – Tettey – Buendía, Leitner, McLean, Cantwell – Pukki.
de Gea – Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Young – McTominay, Fred – James, Pereira, Rashford – Martial.
McGovern – Byram, Drmić, O. Hernández, Stiepermann, Srbeny, Trybull.
Romero – Greenwood, Garner, Lingard, Mata, Williams, Rojo.
1. Kane
Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, V. van Dijk, Robertson – J. Henderson (C), Fabinho, Wijnaldum – M. Salah, Firmino, Mané.
Gazzaniga – Aurier, Alderweireld, D. Sánchez, Rose – Winks, Moussa Sissoko – Eriksen, Alli, Son Hung-min – Kane (C).
Adrián – Joe Gomez, Keïta, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Origi.
B. Austin – B. Davies, Vertonghen, Dier, Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, NDombèlé.
Rozhodčí: Taylor – Beswick, NunnPřejít na on-line reportáž
Leno – Chambers, Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Tierney – Guendouzi, Xhaka (C) – Pépé, D. Ceballos, Aubameyang – A. Lacazette.
Hennessey – J. Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, van Aanholt – Kouyaté, Milivojević (C), McArthur – Townsend, Zaha – J. Ayew.
E. Martínez – Saka, Kolašinac, Torreira, Holding, Bellerín, Martinelli.
Henderson – Ch. Benteke, Dann, James McCarthy, Kelly, Meyer, Schlupp.
Rozhodčí: Atkinson – Betts, KirkupPřejít na on-line reportáž
37. Lascelles
73. J. Castro
Dúbravka – Yedlin, F. Fernández, Lascelles (C), Clark, Willems – Almirón, M. Longstaff (90. Atsu), S. Longstaff, Saint-Maximin (90. Gayle) – Joelinton (84. Shelvey).
Patrício – Dendoncker, Coady (C), Saïss – Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, J. Castro (84. Vinagre) – Traoré, Jiménez, Diogo Jota (70. Neto).
Darlow – Atsu, P. Dummett, Gayle, Krafth, Muto, Shelvey.
Ruddy – Cutrone, Kilman, Neto, J. Vallejo, Vinagre, Ashley-Seal.
55. Clark, 66. Lascelles
69. Saïss, 75. Neves
83. S. Longstaff
Rozhodčí: Friend – Wilkes, HolmesPřejít na on-line reportáž