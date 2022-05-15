ONLINE: Tottenham může jít před Arsenal, pak hraje West Ham proti City

Lídr tabulky Manchester City může udělat další krok k obhajobě titulu na hřišti West Hamu od 15 hodin.
Ze sestupové 18. příčky se ještě chce vymanit Leeds, který doma hostí Brighton. V boji o záchranu je namočený i Everton, který hraje od 17.30 s Brentfordem.
Nedělní program 37. kola: 13:00 Tottenham - Burnley, 15:00 Leeds - Brighton, Wolverhampton - Norwich, Watford - Leicester, West Ham United - Manchester City, Aston Villa - Crystal Palace,17:30 Everton - Brentford.
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Manchester City
|36
|28
|5
|3
|94:22
|89
|2.
|Liverpool
|36
|26
|8
|2
|89:24
|86
|3.
|Chelsea
|36
|20
|10
|6
|73:31
|70
|4.
|Arsenal
|36
|21
|3
|12
|56:45
|66
|5.
|Tottenham
|36
|20
|5
|11
|63:40
|65
|6.
|Manchester United
|37
|16
|10
|11
|57:56
|58
|7.
|West Ham United
|36
|16
|7
|13
|57:46
|55
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|36
|15
|5
|16
|36:39
|50
|9.
|Brighton
|36
|11
|14
|11
|38:42
|47
|10.
|Leicester
|35
|12
|9
|14
|52:56
|45
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|35
|10
|14
|11
|46:42
|44
|12.
|Aston Villa
|35
|13
|4
|18
|48:49
|43
|13.
|Brentford
|36
|12
|7
|17
|44:52
|43
|14.
|Newcastle
|36
|11
|10
|15
|40:61
|43
|15.
|Southampton
|36
|9
|13
|14
|41:61
|40
|16.
|Everton
|35
|10
|6
|19
|37:56
|36
|17.
|Burnley
|35
|7
|13
|15
|32:49
|34
|18.
|Leeds
|36
|8
|10
|18
|39:77
|34
|19.
|Watford
|36
|6
|5
|25
|32:70
|23
|20.
|Norwich
|36
|5
|6
|25
|22:78
|21
Lloris – D. Sánchez, Dier, Davies I – Emerson, Bentancur, Höjbjerg, Sessegnon – Moura, Son Hung-min – Kane.
Pope – C. Roberts, Lowton, K. Long, N. Collins, Taylor – McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet – A. Barnes.
Austin, Gollini – Bergwijn, Craig, Kulusevski, Rodon, Scarlett, H. White, Winks.
Hennessey – Bardsley, Dodgson, Costelloe, Lennon, B. Thomas, Weghorst.
27. C. Roberts
Rozhodčí: Friend – Beck, Holmes – HooperPřejít na on-line reportáž