Zahraničí

ONLINE: Tottenham může jít před Arsenal, pak hraje West Ham proti City

Sledujeme online   12:57
Fotbalisté Tottenhamu se mohou ve 37. anglické ligy dostat na čtvrté místo před Arsenal, na který po nedávném vítězství ztrácí jeden bod. Sledujte jejich zápas proti Burnley od 13 hodin v podrobném online přenosu.

Zvětšit fotografii

Harry Kane (vlevo) z Tottenhamu se raduje z gólu v duelu s Arsenalem. | foto: AP

Lídr tabulky Manchester City může udělat další krok k obhajobě titulu na hřišti West Hamu od 15 hodin. 

Ze sestupové 18. příčky se ještě chce vymanit Leeds, který doma hostí Brighton.  V boji o záchranu je namočený i Everton, který hraje od 17.30 s Brentfordem. 

Nedělní program 37. kola: 13:00 Tottenham - Burnley, 15:00 Leeds - Brighton, Wolverhampton - Norwich, Watford - Leicester, West Ham United - Manchester City, Aston Villa - Crystal Palace,17:30 Everton - Brentford.

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Manchester City36285394:2289
2.Liverpool36268289:2486
3.Chelsea362010673:3170
4.Arsenal362131256:4566
5.Tottenham362051163:4065
6.Manchester United3716101157:5658
7.West Ham United361671357:4655
8.Wolverhampton361551636:3950
9.Brighton3611141138:4247
10.Leicester351291452:5645
11.Crystal Palace3510141146:4244
12.Aston Villa351341848:4943
13.Brentford361271744:5243
14.Newcastle3611101540:6143
15.Southampton369131441:6140
16.Everton351061937:5636
17.Burnley357131532:4934
18.Leeds368101839:7734
19.Watford36652532:7023
20.Norwich36562522:7821
Anglická Premier League
37. kolo 15. 5. 2022 13:00
zápas probíhá
Tottenham Hotspur : Burnley FC 0:0 (-:-)
Sestavy:
Lloris – D. Sánchez, Dier, Davies I – Emerson, Bentancur, Höjbjerg, Sessegnon – Moura, Son Hung-min – Kane.
Sestavy:
Pope – C. Roberts, Lowton, K. Long, N. Collins, Taylor – McNeil, Cork, Brownhill, Cornet – A. Barnes.
Náhradníci:
Austin, Gollini – Bergwijn, Craig, Kulusevski, Rodon, Scarlett, H. White, Winks.
Náhradníci:
Hennessey – Bardsley, Dodgson, Costelloe, Lennon, B. Thomas, Weghorst.
Žluté karty:
Žluté karty:
27. C. Roberts

Rozhodčí: Friend – Beck, Holmes – Hooper

Anglická Premier League
37. kolo 15. 5. 2022 15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers : Norwich City 0:0 (-:-)
Anglická Premier League
37. kolo 15. 5. 2022 15:00
West Ham United : Manchester City 0:0 (-:-)
Anglická Premier League
37. kolo 15. 5. 2022 15:00
Watford FC : Leicester City 0:0 (-:-)
Anglická Premier League
37. kolo 15. 5. 2022 15:00
Leeds United : Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0:0 (-:-)
Anglická Premier League
37. kolo 15. 5. 2022 15:00
Aston Villa FC : Crystal Palace FC 0:0 (-:-)
Anglická Premier League
37. kolo 15. 5. 2022 17:30
Everton FC : Brentford FC 0:0 (-:-)
Liga národů 2022-23

Soutěž fotbalových reprezentačních týmů Liga národů se hraje od 2. června do 27. září. Vítěze skupin z nejvyšší úrovně čeká v roce 2023 finálový turnaj, tzv. Final Four. Týmy na čtvrtých místech sestupují o level níž.

Česko - Švýcarsko, Česko - Španělsko, Portugalsko - Česko, Španělsko - Česko.

{NADPIS reklamního článku dlouhý přes dva řádky}

{POPISEK reklamního článku, také dlouhý přes dva a možná dokonce až tři řádky, končící na tři tečky...}

{NADPIS reklamního článku dlouhý přes dva řádky}

{POPISEK reklamního článku, také dlouhý přes dva a možná dokonce až tři řádky, končící na tři tečky...}

