ONLINE: Arsenal hostí v duelu o poháry United, pak hraje i Manchester City

Sobotní program 34. kola: 13:30 Arsenal - Manchester United, 16:00 Leicester - Aston Villa, Norwich - Newcastle, Manchester City - Watford, 18:30 Brentford - Tottenham.
|KLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Manchester City
|32
|24
|5
|3
|75:20
|77
|2.
|Liverpool
|32
|23
|7
|2
|83:22
|76
|3.
|Chelsea
|31
|18
|8
|5
|66:27
|62
|4.
|Tottenham
|32
|18
|3
|11
|56:38
|57
|5.
|Arsenal
|32
|18
|3
|11
|49:39
|57
|6.
|Manchester United
|33
|15
|9
|9
|52:48
|54
|7.
|West Ham United
|33
|15
|7
|11
|52:43
|52
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|32
|15
|4
|13
|33:28
|49
|9.
|Leicester
|31
|11
|8
|12
|47:51
|41
|10.
|Brighton
|33
|9
|13
|11
|29:40
|40
|11.
|Newcastle
|33
|10
|10
|13
|37:55
|40
|12.
|Brentford
|33
|11
|6
|16
|41:49
|39
|13.
|Southampton
|33
|9
|12
|12
|38:54
|39
|14.
|Crystal Palace
|32
|8
|13
|11
|43:41
|37
|15.
|Aston Villa
|31
|11
|3
|17
|42:46
|36
|16.
|Leeds
|32
|8
|9
|15
|38:68
|33
|17.
|Everton
|31
|8
|5
|18
|34:53
|29
|18.
|Burnley
|32
|5
|13
|14
|28:45
|28
|19.
|Watford
|32
|6
|4
|22
|30:62
|22
|20.
|Norwich
|32
|5
|6
|21
|22:66
|21
Rozhodčí: Kavanagh – Perry, WilkesPřejít na on-line reportáž
Ramsdale – Soares, White, Gabriel, N. Tavares – Alnaní, Saka – Ödegaard, Xhaka, Smith-Rowe – Nketiah.
de Gea – Dalot, Lindelöf, Varane, Telles – McTominay, N. Matić – Elanga, B. Fernandes, Sancho – Ronaldo.
Leno – Martinelli, Lokonga, A. Lacazette, Holding, M. Azeez, Pépé, Tomijasu, Swanson.
D. Henderson – Wan-Bissaka, Rashford, Mata, Garnacho, Lingard, E. Bailly, P. Jones, Maguire.
Rozhodčí: Madley – West, Scholes – AtkinsonPřejít na on-line reportáž