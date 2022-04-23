Sobota 23. dubna 2022, svátek má Vojtěch
Zahraničí

ONLINE: Arsenal hostí v duelu o poháry United, pak hraje i Manchester City

Sledujeme online   13:14
Je to zásadní zápas v bojích o nejlepší čtyřku zajišťující Ligu mistrů. Pátý Arsenal, který má stejně bodů jako čtvrtý Tottenham, hraje v rámci 34. kola fotbalové Premier League se šestým Manchesterem United. Tahák dne můžete od 13:30 sledovat v podrobné online reportáži minutu po minutě.

Cedric Soares z Arsenalu (vlevo) odehrává míč před Brunem Fernandesem z Manchesteru United, | foto: AP

Sobotní program 34. kola: 13:30 Arsenal - Manchester United, 16:00 Leicester - Aston Villa, Norwich - Newcastle, Manchester City - Watford, 18:30 Brentford - Tottenham.

KLUBZVRPSB
1.Manchester City32245375:2077
2.Liverpool32237283:2276
3.Chelsea31188566:2762
4.Tottenham321831156:3857
5.Arsenal321831149:3957
6.Manchester United33159952:4854
7.West Ham United331571152:4352
8.Wolverhampton321541333:2849
9.Leicester311181247:5141
10.Brighton339131129:4040
11.Newcastle3310101337:5540
12.Brentford331161641:4939
13.Southampton339121238:5439
14.Crystal Palace328131143:4137
15.Aston Villa311131742:4636
16.Leeds32891538:6833
17.Everton31851834:5329
18.Burnley325131428:4528
19.Watford32642230:6222
20.Norwich32562122:6621
Anglická Premier League
34. kolo 23. 4. 2022 18:30
Brentford FC : Tottenham Hotspur 0:0 (-:-)
Anglická Premier League
34. kolo 23. 4. 2022 16:00
Manchester City : Watford FC 0:0 (-:-)
Anglická Premier League
34. kolo 23. 4. 2022 16:00
Norwich City : Newcastle United 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Kavanagh – Perry, Wilkes

Anglická Premier League
34. kolo 23. 4. 2022 13:30
Arsenal FC : Manchester United 0:0 (-:-)
Sestavy:
Ramsdale – Soares, White, Gabriel, N. Tavares – Alnaní, Saka – Ödegaard, Xhaka, Smith-Rowe – Nketiah.
Sestavy:
de Gea – Dalot, Lindelöf, Varane, Telles – McTominay, N. Matić – Elanga, B. Fernandes, Sancho – Ronaldo.
Náhradníci:
Leno – Martinelli, Lokonga, A. Lacazette, Holding, M. Azeez, Pépé, Tomijasu, Swanson.
Náhradníci:
D. Henderson – Wan-Bissaka, Rashford, Mata, Garnacho, Lingard, E. Bailly, P. Jones, Maguire.
Anglická Premier League
34. kolo 23. 4. 2022 16:00
Leicester City : Aston Villa FC 0:0 (-:-)

Rozhodčí: Madley – West, Scholes – Atkinson






  





