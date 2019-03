Fór Brazilců: mužem zápasu zvolili Kúdelu. Pro jeho sprosté příjmení

VIDEO: Brazilian fans pick Czech Republic's Kudela as Man of the Match because his name sounds like "her asshole" in Portuguese https://t.co/WRPKVFLNJr Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Brazilian fans pick Czech Republic's Kudela as Man of the Match because his name sounds like "her asshole" in Portuguese https://t.co/WRPKVFLNJr