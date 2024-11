Klíč k zamotanému boji o MS. Duel Česka s Gruzií ovlivní víc, než se zdá

24 teams 🔵🟠 will be unable to play WC qualifiers in March 2025 due to UNL quarterfinals and play-offs.



This is how they're currently projected to be distributed across pots.



🔵🟠 teams are more likely to be drawn in groups of 4, but some can also be drawn in groups of 5.… https://t.co/LjwgDw8Kas https://t.co/r1oSSjgxyt