🗣️ “When you just jog around, there’s a big problem”

🗣️ “Some of them have to drop their egos”

🗣️ Dessers “only one we’ve had a bid for” & he works so hard



A 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 interview as Russell Martin cites a “mentality problem” at Rangers after their 1-1 draw ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/C5wznNbizZ