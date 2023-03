Blíží se Conteho konec? Fanoušci pískali a kouč tuší: Možná mě pošlou pryč dřív

Antonio Conte has now failed to win a Champions League knockout game for over a decade.



His last win was against Celtic on 6th March 2013. During this decade he has managed Juventus, Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Spurs.



Antonio Conte's Champions League record:



