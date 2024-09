Znečištění britských vod ropou je závažnější, než se uvádí, varují ochránci

⚠️ UK marine protected areas have suffered 248 oil spills from #BigOil’s permit breaches since 2021. 🚨



Nearly half didn’t even bother to report the volume of oil discharged?! 🤡



🐬 Marine life is being harmed, and it’s up to us to stop it. ACT NOW 🔽

https://t.co/VgUWjD0iEh https://t.co/kGUuKuusVV