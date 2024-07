Dvacátníkům vstup zakázán. Bary a restaurace v USA nestojí o čerstvě plnoleté

Bliss State of Mind Happy Hour Fridays



Hey y’all! It’s time for our Bliss State of Mind Happy Hour every Friday from 4-7 PM at Bliss Caribbean Restaurant! We’re making waves and have been featured all over the country. So, you know it’s the spot to be!



This is strictly for the grown and sexy, so we're keeping it classy—ladies 30 and up, fellas 35 and up. Come through and sip on our specialty drinks for just $10. Let’s unwind, laugh, and kick off the weekend right.