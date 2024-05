Z kurtu mezi finanční elitu. Serena Williamsová investuje do začínajících firem

We are honored to announce that SV and our incredible GPs Alison Rapaport Stillman and Serena Williams have been recognized on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Capitalism Power100 List!



This list recognizes organizations that are leading by example, breaking color and gender barriers, supporting diverse firms, and promoting a more inclusive investment management industry. We are so grateful to be included and will continue our mission to empower underrepresented founders and benefit the everyday lives of everyday people. Head to the link in our bio to learn more and view the full list. #DEICPower100