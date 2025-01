Dvě tváře jihoamerické vodní dálnice. Putují po ní ve velkém suroviny i drogy

The Paraná-Paraguay Waterway

It is a natural river transport corridor of more than 3,400 km. long, which extends across the Paraná and Paraguay rivers, and allows continuous navigation between ports in Argentina 🇦🇷, Brazil 🇧🇷, Bolivia 🇧🇴, Paraguay 🇵🇾 and Uruguay 🇺🇾.



It gives… https://t.co/qQmvY3J3Zg https://t.co/iU6TyURLBE