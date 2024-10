Muž našel bankovku a koupil si los. Vyhrál jackpot ve výši milion dolarů

Jerry Hicks of #BannerElk found $20 on the ground, purchased an Extreme Cash scratch-off from Speedway on NC 105 in #Boone, and won a $1 million prize! “We are going to head straight to Golden Corral and eat everything they’ve got,” he laughed. Congrats! https://t.co/YIxZwzjNOV https://t.co/Am2OZ1cZGB