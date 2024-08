Američanky zachraňují květiny z pohřbů i svateb. Dávají je do škol či seniorům

It is with absolute joy that we accepted a donation from Friendly City Florals today for our clients and counselors to enjoy and take home. Friendly City Florals is a local, non-profit organization that is lifting spirits in the local community by donating bouquets of flowers to schools, healthcare facilities, nursing homes, and social service communities. Led by two compassionate, driven, and life-giving ladies, this non-profit is one that you’ll want to look into and support.



Follow them on social media and admire their stunning bouquets! Thank you, @friendlycityflorals, for your kind & touching gift to those that come through Redbud Counseling today.