Velká sýrová loupež. V Londýně ukradli tuny čedaru, varuje i Jamie Oliver

THE GRATE CHEESE ROBBERY!

CHEDDAR HEIST LEAVES @nealsyarddairy DEVASTATED

In a shocking turn of events, Neal’s Yard Dairy has fallen victim to a brazen heist of epic proportions. A staggering 22 tonnes of premium Cheddar, worth £300,000, have vanished, leaving the cheese world reeling.

The Big Cheese Con

Thieves, posing as a wholesale supplier to a French retailer, duped Neal’s Yard Dairy’s London warehouse staff. The precious cargo of valuable artisanal Cheddar was sent out in good faith, only to disappear without a trace.

Cheese Champions Take a Hit

Neal’s Yard Dairy, known for their 45-year legacy of championing British cheese, has already paid the £300,000 owed to the cheesemakers for the stolen goods. This act showcases the company’s commitment to their partners, even in adversity.

The Missing Wheels

The vanished cheeses include Hafod from West Wales @hafodcheese , and Westcombe @westcombe and Pitchfork Cheddars @trethowanbrothers from Somerset. The amount stolen equals the entire annual production of Hafod cheese, potentially creating a significant gap in the artisanal cheese market.

Global Impact and The Hunt

As the world’s most consumed cheese type, Cheddar’s theft affects Neal’s Yard Dairy’s exports to 20 countries. The company is working with police to solve the case and calls on the public for information.

Cheese enthusiasts are advised to be wary of suspiciously large quantities of premium Cheddar on the black market. Remember, if the deal seems too gouda to be true, it probably is! Let’s find these cheese stealers