Britské úřady varují před Clarksonovým ciderem. V láhvích může explodovat

Fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck.

There’s been a massive cock up and as a result, there’s a very slim chance, some of our Hawkstone CIDER bottles might, there’s no easy way of saying this, explode. If the cap has the code L3160, open it underwater, pour it away and get in touch for… <a href="https://t.co/JhNjplXqhG">https://t.co/JhNjplXqhG</a>