Ekonomika

  Čtvrtek 28. října 2021

Říkejte nám Meta. Zuckerberg oznámil přejmenování mateřské společnosti

Aktualizujeme   20:41aktualizováno  20:47
Společnost Facebook se přejmenuje na Meta, řekl její zakladatel a šéf Mark Zuckerberg na konferenci. Jméno odkazuje na metaverzum, tedy internetový svět, který firma buduje.

Mark Zuckerberg, zakladatel a šéf sociální sítě Facebook | foto: Facebook, koláž: Pavel Kasík, Technet.cz

Změna názvu přichází v době, kdy americký internetový gigant bojuje s kritikou zákonodárců i regulačních orgánů ohledně své tržní síly, algoritmických rozhodnutí a toho, jak na svých platformách přistupuje k projevům nenávisti či dezinformacím.

Připravujeme podrobnosti. 

