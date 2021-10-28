Říkejte nám Meta. Zuckerberg oznámil přejmenování mateřské společnosti

FOUNDER'S LETTER, 2021



We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet, and it's the next chapter for our company too.



In recent decades, technology has given people the power to connect and express ourselves more naturally. When I started Facebook, we mostly typed text on websites. When we got phones with cameras, the internet became more visual and mobile. As connections got faster, video became a richer way to share experiences. We've gone from desktop to web ...to mobile; from text to photos to video. But this isn't the end of the line.