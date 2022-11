Testy na covid vynesly miliardy. Podnikatel teď skupuje vily na Riviéře

The historic villa Cuccia Noya!⁠

The villa was built in the 1900s by one of the most affluent families on the Riviera of the era, during the grandiose times of the Fitzgerald, Picasso and Gould visiting the South of France. The villa is ideally located on Pointe St-Hospice, alongside only sixteen other villas. ⁠

