Bez uniformy ale s průkazem. Pilot EasyJetu zachránil dovolenou sobě i ostatním

It could only happen to me!! Get to the airport and our flight is delayed a couple of hours... then I happen to look at the original time and it changed to gate closing!! Had to leg it across the airport to get on the flight...



Get to boarding and asked the guy at the desk what's going on he said ' oh your pilots gone missing but a guy that's going on your flight is going to fly the plane ' REALLY CASUALLY!!!



Luckily the guy was actually a pilot!! probably would hav...e been cancelled if it wasn't for him! Legend