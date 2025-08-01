Trump zpochybnil americké statistiky zaměstnanosti. Bidenovu „podvodnici“ propustí

Údaje o zaměstnanosti ve Spojených státech jsou zmanipulované pro politické účely, napsal v pátek americký prezident Donald Trump na sociální síti Truth Social. Šéf Bílého domu zároveň oznámil, že nařídil odvolání komisařky Úřadu pro statistiku práce Eriky McEntarferové, kterou do funkce jmenoval prezident Joe Biden.
Trump reagoval na páteční zprávu ministerstva práce o tom, že americká ekonomika v červenci vytvořila výrazně méně pracovních míst, než se očekávalo.

„Potřebujeme přesná čísla o zaměstnanosti. Dal jsem pokyn svému týmu, aby tuto osobu jmenovanou z politických důvodů Bidenem OKAMŽITĚ propustil. Nahradí ji někdo mnohem schopnější a kvalifikovanější,“ uvedl Trump.

Paradox Trumpových cel: tvrdě poškodí v JAR ty, které chtěl nejvíc chránit

Americká ekonomika v červenci vytvořila mimo zemědělský sektor zhruba 73 tisíc pracovních míst, uvádí páteční zpráva ministerstva práce. Ekonomové přitom podle agentury Reuters očekávali, že míst přibude 110 tisíc. Podle předběžné zprávy za červen zaměstnavatelé vytvořili 147 tisíc pracovních míst.

Úřad ale po zpřesnění dat údaje za předchozí měsíce výrazně zkorigoval směrem dolů. V červnu tak podle něj nevzniklo 147 tisíc, ale jen 14 tisíc míst. V květnu pak ekonomika po zpřesnění dat vytvořila pouze 19 tisíc míst, což je o 125 tisíc méně, než uváděla předběžná zpráva.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I was just informed that our Country�s �Jobs Numbers� are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala�s chances of Victory. This is the same Bureau of Labor Statistics that overstated the Jobs Growth in March 2024 by approximately 818,000 and, then again, right before the 2024 Presidential Election, in August and September, by 112,000. These were Records � No one can be that wrong? We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified. Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can�t be manipulated for political purposes. McEntarfer said there were only 73,000 Jobs added (a shock!) but, more importantly, that a major mistake was made by them, 258,000 Jobs downward, in the prior two months. Similar things happened in the first part of the year, always to the negative. The Economy is BOOMING under �TRUMP� despite a Fed that also plays games, this time with Interest Rates, where they lowered them twice, and substantially, just before the Presidential Election, I assume in the hopes of getting �Kamala� elected � How did that work out? Jerome �Too Late� Powell should also be put �out to pasture.� Thank you for your attention to this matter!

1. srpna 2025 v 18:09, příspěvek archivován: 1. srpna 2025 v 21:39

Nastavte si velikost písma, podle vašich preferencí.